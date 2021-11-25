Crucial to report drink spiking say police in Doncaster

Police van responding to an incident

There is some evidence that it has happened in South Yorkshire and there have been a few reports from people who have been into Doncaster town centre for a night out and later complained that they suddenly became unwell and had no recollection of part of the night.

The South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit are working with Community Safety Partners in Doncaster to discuss financial support to purchase spiking prevention kits for many of our venues.

At the same time, the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit are working with the South Yorkshire Evening and Night Time Economy Group to raise awareness around the dangers of spiking.

It is crucial that anyone who witnesses someone spiking a drink to report it. It could happen to anyone, including a family member or friend. If you are with a friend who suddenly becomes unwell, please report it to the Police immediately so we can take steps to safeguard the individual and recover evidence of any offences.

We have continued to deploy more staff into the town centre to try and address complaints about anti social behaviour and begging. This has led to a number of people being dispersed and several arrests for offences including possession of drug sand failing to appear at court. We have also assisted Doncaster Council in serving civil injunctions on two well known town centre nominals who have persistently breached the Town Centre Public Space Protection Order. We are hopeful this will encourage them to seek support and deter them from begging and causing anti social behaviour.

In terms of incidents, we have charged two people after a report of a burglary in progress in the early hours of the morning of 16 November on Low Road, Balby .

We have also recovered over 1400 Cannabis plants from cultivations at a variety of locations, including Low Road, Sheppard Road, Regent Street, Regent Street, Cedar Road, Market Place, Exchange Street, Milton Walk, Somerset Road, Chequer Road, Wells Road and Atholl Crescent.