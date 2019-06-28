Crossbows seized and cannabis farm uncovered by police in Doncaster
Two crossbows were seized and a cannabis farm was uncovered during a busy night for police in Doncaster.
Officers were yesterday granted extra powers to stop and search people in Edlington, after a man was stabbed.
The Section 60 order, which was in place from 4pm on Thursday until midnight, gave them the right to stop and search anyone in the area specified within that designated time frame.
They searched seven people during that period, seizing two crossbows and two petrol canisters, and uncovered a cannabis farm at a house on Staveley Street, where about 25 plants were found, along with cultivation equipment.
Officers also made two safeguarding referrals, one for a vulnerable adult and the other for a vulnerable child.
Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, district commander for Doncaster, said members of South Yorkshire Police’s Fortify team had joined neighbourhood police and operational support officers as patrols in the area were stepped up.
“In publicising the order yesterday, we not only wanted to make people in the area aware that they may be subject to a stop and search, but to also deter people from carrying weapons.
“Our efforts to eradicate violent crime in Edlington and the surrounding areas will continue and a Section 60 order is just one element of the ongoing work we are doing.
“We will continue to have proactive operations in the area, identifying those involved in such criminality, carrying out warrants and also working with the local community to ensure they feel safe where they live and offenders are brought to justice.”
He added that following the discovery of the cannabis farm, an investigation was underway to establish who lives at the property and is linked to the set up.
Section 60 orders, which are granted under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act, can be used by police to prevent serious violence.
This one was put in place after a 26-year-old man was stabbed in the arm on Duke’s Crescent, in Edlington, last Friday, June 21, at around 11.40pm, sustaining what police described as ‘life-changing’ injuries.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1,049 of June 21.