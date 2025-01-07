Cross border policing tracked down dangerous driver who failed to stop for cops

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 7th Jan 2025, 18:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Cross border policing has been working at its best again this week.

Last night South Yorkshire Police had a vehicle fail to stop for them on the A18 towards Keadby.

Information was passed to Humberside Police’s early turn traffic units this morning who were straight on with works on this vehicle and potential linked occupants. By lunchtime today (Tuesday) the vehicle was located and again a fail to stop ensued.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Four persons de-camped the vehicle in Scunthorpe and two males were detained following a foot pursuit and a bit of hide and seek through gardens.

Cross Border working at its best again today.Cross Border working at its best again today.
Cross Border working at its best again today.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: “Two are outstanding but CCTV and further enquiries will lead us to them, it wont take long.

"Two males arrested for dangerous driving, fail to stop, possession of class B drugs.

"Many units were involved in this stop today, dog units, traffic, NPT, patrol and intelligence officers which secured a good result into criminality on our areas. “Thank you to all units involved.”

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice