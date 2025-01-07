Cross border policing tracked down dangerous driver who failed to stop for cops
Last night South Yorkshire Police had a vehicle fail to stop for them on the A18 towards Keadby.
Information was passed to Humberside Police’s early turn traffic units this morning who were straight on with works on this vehicle and potential linked occupants. By lunchtime today (Tuesday) the vehicle was located and again a fail to stop ensued.
Four persons de-camped the vehicle in Scunthorpe and two males were detained following a foot pursuit and a bit of hide and seek through gardens.
A Humberside Police spokesman said: “Two are outstanding but CCTV and further enquiries will lead us to them, it wont take long.
"Two males arrested for dangerous driving, fail to stop, possession of class B drugs.
"Many units were involved in this stop today, dog units, traffic, NPT, patrol and intelligence officers which secured a good result into criminality on our areas. “Thank you to all units involved.”