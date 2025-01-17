Criminals jailed and thieves caught in the act as over 30 arrests made during Doncaster police week of action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A targeted day and week of action combatting different types of crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster city centre has seen officers make over 30 arrests for an array of offences.

Monday (13 January) saw the launch of the Safer City policing week of action, which seeks to reaffirm the police’s commitment to keeping the public safe in Doncaster city centre.

The week of action involves a number of key partners and supports the joint partnership work with City of Doncaster Council as part of the wider Safer City initiative, which has seen the authority pledge to spend £1m on new safety measures in the city centre.

Weeks of planning has led to a series of intelligence and evidence-led activities taking place throughout the week. A total of 31 arrests have been made so far, with over 20 of those taking place on Wednesday’s (15 January) targeted day of action.

Man arrested for robbery during Safer City crime crackdown.

It has seen a dedicated retail crime operation secure charges against suspected prolific shoplifters for thefts and breaches of Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs), with the operation supporting the work carried out all year round by the retail crime team within Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, who were able to secure charges against 87 per cent of suspected shoplifters in 2024.

Swift justice has already been delivered with numerous offenders arrested during the week of action brought before the courts and sentenced for their crimes.

One man who was apprehended by officers in the city centre on Wednesday after stealing a woman’s watch and shoplifting from a nearby store was given a community order, with another man arrested on suspicion of burglary given a 12-month prison sentence.

An eight-time shoplifter arrested on Tuesday (14 January) was given an eight-week prison sentence, with a prolific offender wanted on suspicion of multiple thefts and recall to prison given a 32-week sentence.

Chief Inspector Louise Kent, who has led this week’s Safer City operation, said: “The public don’t always get to see the work our officers do day in, day out to tackle crime, and that is why we launched this Safer City week of action.

“We are always visible in Doncaster city centre and working proactively to fight crime and anti-social behaviour, but this week of action gives you the chance to see our officers in action and also provides you with the best opportunity to speak to us about any concerns or queries you have.

“The patrols, the warrants and the operations that form part of this week of action are all daily business for the Central Neighbourhood Policing Team who take primacy over a variety of shifts at all hours of the day.

“To secure over 30 arrests so far during this week of action is testament to the diligent planning carried out by officers and staff in the run up to this operation, and I hope it shows you just how focused and intent we are on tackling crime and anti-social behaviour in the city centre.”

So far this week, six warrants have been executed at properties in and around the city centre, leading to four arrests and the seizure of over 500 cannabis plants.

At one address, 17kg of cannabis worth an estimated street value of £25,000 was seized, with numerous wraps of Class A drugs discovered at another property.

Tackling violent crime remains a priority for the district and the wider force, and a knife arch installed at an entry and exit point between Frenchgate and the Interchange saw over 500 people pass through it.

The arch acts as a strong deterrent to anyone attempting to bring harmful and dangerous weapons in the city centre and Wednesday’s deployment saw no weapons found on any of the people who came through the arch.

Ther Roads Policing Group conducted their own operation during the day of action, resulting in the recovery of a stolen quad bike, one vehicle being seized for having no insurance and 46 offences identified by a safety camera van.

15 stop and searches were conducted by officers in the city centre and St James Street area, with Immigration Services also making arrests as part of a joint operation with South Yorkshire Police.

With visibility a key aim of Safer City, 10 pop-up police stations were installed at various locations around the city centre, allowing members of the public to ask officers about the activities taking place and to voice any concerns they have.

CI Kent added: “Everything we do in policing the city centre is shaped by the voices of members of the public and local businesses, organisations and retailers.

“It’s imperative we are open, honest and frank with each other in discussing the issues we are both encountering and the concerns you have, and that is why engagement and two-way dialogue is crucial to better understand the issues impacting you in our city centre.”

More activities are still being carried out as part of the Safer City week of action and South Yorkshire Police will be posting a full round-up of results next week.