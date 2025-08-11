Crews had to deal with six separate fires involving cars, vans and a motorbike in Doncaster over the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, August 9, a vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 1.55am on The Park, Woodlands. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 2.35am.

Thorne firefighters attended a deliberate motorbike fire at 5.25am on Winchester Road, Dunscroft. The crew left the scene at 5.45am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters from Doncaster and Adwick stations were called out to a petrol station on York Road, Bentley at 10.15am. The accidental fire involved a car and van which also spread to a petrol pump. There was one casualty who went to hospital. Crews left the scene at 12.45pm.

Fire at petrol station forercourt this weekend.

A car was accidentally on fire at 5.15pm on Bone Lane, Campsall. Firefighters from Askern station attended the incident. They left at 6.05pm.

On Sunday, August 10, a van was deliberately set on fire at 8.55pm on Sceptre Grove, New Rossington. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 10pm.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate car fire at 12:.5am on Lothian Road, Intake. The crew came away at 1.15am.