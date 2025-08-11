Crews had to deal with six separate fires involving cars, vans and a motorbike in Doncaster over the weekend
On Saturday, August 9, a vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 1.55am on The Park, Woodlands. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 2.35am.
Thorne firefighters attended a deliberate motorbike fire at 5.25am on Winchester Road, Dunscroft. The crew left the scene at 5.45am.
Firefighters from Doncaster and Adwick stations were called out to a petrol station on York Road, Bentley at 10.15am. The accidental fire involved a car and van which also spread to a petrol pump. There was one casualty who went to hospital. Crews left the scene at 12.45pm.
A car was accidentally on fire at 5.15pm on Bone Lane, Campsall. Firefighters from Askern station attended the incident. They left at 6.05pm.
On Sunday, August 10, a van was deliberately set on fire at 8.55pm on Sceptre Grove, New Rossington. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 10pm.
Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate car fire at 12:.5am on Lothian Road, Intake. The crew came away at 1.15am.