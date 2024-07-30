Crews from three stations rushed to fire at a takeaway in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th Jul 2024, 11:43 BST
Fire crews from Adwick, Askern and Doncaster stations were called out to a takeaway premise on Skellow Road in Skellow at 2.10am this morning.

The flat above the premise was affected by smoke. The fire is believed to have started accidentally. Crews left the scene at 3.55am.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 9.20pm last nightbon Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 10.05pm.

Rossington firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 11pm on Staveley Street, Edlington. The crew left the scene at 11.30pm.

Three fire crews from Edlington, Doncaster and Maltby stations were called out to a premise fire at 2.40am on Nicholson Road, Hexthorpe.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Crews left the scene at 4.20am.