Crews from three stations rushed to fire at a takeaway in Doncaster
The flat above the premise was affected by smoke. The fire is believed to have started accidentally. Crews left the scene at 3.55am.
A car was deliberately set on fire at 9.20pm last nightbon Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe.
Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 10.05pm.
Rossington firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 11pm on Staveley Street, Edlington. The crew left the scene at 11.30pm.
Three fire crews from Edlington, Doncaster and Maltby stations were called out to a premise fire at 2.40am on Nicholson Road, Hexthorpe.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Crews left the scene at 4.20am.