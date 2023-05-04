Jacob Jones pleaded guilty to the offence, which took place during Doncaster Rovers’ match against Crewe Alexandra on Saturday, April 1, at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Crewe fan Jones, 18, of Comberbach Drive, Nantwich, was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 surcharge to fund victim services as well as £85 in court costs.

A charge against him of possessing a pyrotechnic, which are illegal at football grounds in the UK, was dropped.

A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium (photo by William Early/Getty Images).

The court heard Jones picked the flare up off the floor after it had been lit by someone else, raised it above his head and waved it before throwing it towards the pitch, resulting in play being stopped.

After he was identified by stewards he admitted to the offence and claimed: “it was near some kids and I wanted to get rid of it.”

Jones’s solicitor, Mr Tim Williamson, told the court: “CCTV doesn’t bear out his explanation, he was not being a good Samaritan.”

Jones, who attended the hearing with his parents, has no previous convictions and is of good character, the court was told.

He is neurodiverse with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autistic tendencies, social anxiety and suffers with his mental health.

Mr Williamson said Jones’s conditions can cause impulsivity and hyperactivity and added: “Perhaps he wanted to fit into social circles.”

A season ticket holder at Crewe who has also attended Manchester City and international matches, Jones turned down his dad’s offer to see Pep Guardiola’s side play Liverpool on the day of the offence to instead visit the Eco-Power Stadium with his friend and carer, a 19-year-old man.

But the pair split up and Jones ended up with Crewe’s “hardcore” fans, according to Mr Williamson, who said: “He doesn’t associate himself with it, he’s caught up with it and in a few seconds of madness he does what he does.

"It’s a family affair, going to the football. He spends a lot of time inside, football is an avenue to get out of the house.

"He is someone who prides himself on having quite an encyclopedic knowledge of football, which seems to be an outlet.”

Jones lives with his parents and is in receipt of benefits “that reflect his mental health issues,” Mr Williamson added.

He dropped out of college last year but has recently been volunteering in animal care and hopes to return to studying in the near future, added Mr Williamson, who also confirmed his client has been given a three-year ban from attending Crewe’s matches by the club.

While this does not apply to other clubs, meaning Jones could attend football matches elsewhere, he has imposed a ban on himself as a result of his behaviour.

The case was heard by lay magistrates Mrs Carmen Thompson and Mrs Janet Picken.

Justifying a decision not to impose a football banning order, Mrs Thompson, who chaired the hearing, said: “We believe through no fault of his own he found himself in a situation he shouldn’t have been in and should have been with his carer.”

She told Jones: "It’s a wise lesson to learn, be very careful in future.”