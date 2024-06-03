Court round-up: The latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court. All addresses are Doncaster unless stated otherwise.

Craig Stuart Jerrison, aged 55, of Wensley Crescent: Caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a tricolour Jack Russell terrier type dog known as Milo and a rough coated

black and white female Jack Russell terrier typed dog known as Rosie by an act, namely to provide veterinary treatment in respect of the dogs’ dental and ear disease. Six month Drug Rehabilitation

Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £300 costs, disqualified from keeping any animal for a period of 10 years.

The latest from Doncaster Magistrates' Court.

​Jack Baker, aged 36, of Maple Road, Mexborough: Driving while disqualified or without a licence, and driving without insurance. Six week curfew with electronic monitoring between 8pm and 6am until June 5, disqualified from driving for six months, £85 costs.

Alexander William James Griffiths, aged 28, of Chestnut Avenue

Carcroft: Failed to comply with a Public Space Protection Order which prohibits any person from urinating or defecating in any public place. Fined £40, £150 costs.

David Ross Becker, aged 62, of Marlborough Road, Town Fields: Pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a mann and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of him in that you shouted abuse aimed at the victim and spat into the garden, breached a restraining order, criminal damage. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for two years, 20day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining orders until May 17, 2026, £600 compensation.

Chloe Avill-Parks, of West End Avenue, Bentley: Failed to take steps required by Doncaster Council, in that may provide food and/or harbourage for rats and/or mice; thereafter, maintain the land in a

state so that it is kept free from any rats and/or mice at home address. Fined £220, costs of £674.68.

Shelly Beniston, of Highwoods Crescent, Mexborough: Failed to comply with the notice in that you, as a person who was in charge of a dog on land to which the Order applied, namely Highwoods Road, Mexborough, to produce to an authorised officer on request an appropriate means to pick up dog faeces deposited by that dog. Fined £220, costs of £276.04.

John Boy Carver, of Langdale Road, Carcroft: Failed without reasonable excuse to dispose of waste. Fine £220, costs £378.48.

Miroslava Cervenakova, of Abbott Street, Hexthorpe: Failed to dispose of waste from the alley at the rear of your address. Fined £220, costs of £339.06.

Alfred Fiedor, aged 62, of The Homestead, Bentley: Hired a taxi driver without a licence. Fined £40, costs £345.69.

Maria Gombarova, aged 27, of Spansyke Street: Failed to comply with community protection notice to remove litter, waste, and mattress from rear garden. Fined £220, costs £237.44.

