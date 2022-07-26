Court round-up: The latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Sonny George Bradley, aged 35, of Warwick Road, Intake: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, threatening behaviour, assault by beating. Jailed for 18 weeks, disq ualified from driving for 24 months, £600 compensation.

Charles Williams, aged 55, of Henderson Avenue, Normanton, Wakefield: Assault by beating, failed to surrender to the court. Eight week curfew with electronic monitoring between 8pm and 7am until August 23, 30 day Building Better Relationships programme and 30 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until June 28, 2024, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

James Matthew Gleadhall, agd 24, of The Square East, Sunnyside, Rotherham: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance. Disqualified from driving for 14 months, £85 costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest from the courts

Mark Shaun Whitehead, aged 53, of Drummond Avenue, Scawsby: Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £300 compensation.

Paul Ebbage, aged 35, of College Road: Theft. Discharged conditionally for six months.

Lee Burkitt, aged 53, of HM Prison Swaleside, Eastchurch, Kent: Sent an offensive telephone message. Jailed for six weeks.

Laura Mordue, aged 33, of Davis Road, Instoneville: Breach of a restraining order, harrassment. Fiftee n day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until December 28, 2022, £400 fine, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Stacey Louise Sayles, aged 35, of Howbeck Drive, Edlington: Assault by beating. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Michael Scott, aged 43, of HMP Doncaster Marshgate: Criminal damage. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Adrian Michael David Nickson, aged 38, of New Street, Mexborough: Possession of class B drug cannabis, theft. Jail ed for eight weeks.

Ryan Robson, aged 32, of HMP Lindholme, Bawtry Road, Hatfield Woodhouse: Poss ession of a mobile phone in prison. Jailed for four weeks.

Hannah Louise Holt, aged 33, of Broadway, Dunscroft: Drug driving. Disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £80, £85 costs.

Kirean Scott, aged 21, of Runnymede Road: Criminal damage. Fined £50, £85 costs.

Irish Wright, aged 53, of Cemetery Road, Woodlands: Harrassment. Restraining order until further notice.

Jamie Shelton, aged 28, of Stepney Grove, Bridlington: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £75, £100 costs.

Craig Merchant, aged 31, of Ingram Road, Dunscroft: Assault by beating. Ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Gregg Thornhill, aged 40, of Waverley Avenue, Balby: Theft. Compensation £50.

Tyrell Anthony Tullett, aged 44, of Skellow Road, Skellow: Assault, theft. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £250 compensation.

Darren James, aged 30, of West Street, Conisbrough: Assault by beating, assaulting a police officer. Nine month Alcohol Treatment Requirement, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £75 compensation, £75 costs.

Tracy Anne Richards, aged 60, of High Levels Bank, Thorne: Harrassment. Discharged conditionally for two years, £150 costs.

Ryan York, aged 28, of Kirk Street: Harrassment, theft, breach of a conditional discharge order. Jailed for six weeks.

Stuart Stacey, aged 19, of King Street, Thorne: Dangerous driving. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered n to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £1,000 compensation, £250 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Martin Ronald Stewart, aged 31, of Essex Avenue, Intake: Harrassment. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £620 costs.

Adam Porter, aged 34, of no fixed abode: Threats to kill. Jailed for 32 weeks.

Dale John Robert Rourke, aged 31, of Gordon Street: Assault, criminal damage, harrassment. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until July 4, 2024, £330 compensation, £50 fine.

Brandon Gilbert, aged 20, of Beech Road, Campsall: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £80 compensation, £85 costs.

Stefan Walker, aged 31, c/o Galsworthy Close, Balby: Fraud, theft, assault by beating a police officer, possession of an air weapon, failed to surrender to custody. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £200 costs.

Joe Alsop, aged 32, of Victorian Crescent: Failed to provide a breath specimen. Ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 23 months, £85 costs.

Michael Charnock, aged 45, of Waverley Court, Toll Bar: Drink driving. Fined £600, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Pauline Heyes, aged 87, of Main Street, Sprotbrough: Drink driving. Fined £200, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Keenan Milliken, aged 21, of Lime Tree Walk, Denaby Main: Possession of Class B drug cannabis and cannabis edibles. Fined £120, £85 costs.

Craig Parfitt, aged 32, of Clevedon Crescent, Scawthorpe: Drink driving. Fined £500, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Caroline Parkin Coates, aged 53, of Silver Jubilee Close, Wheatley Hills: Assaulted a police constable by beating. Fined £200, £100 compensation.

Christopher Goodwin, aged 41, of Apple Grove, Auckley: Possession of Class A drug diamorphine. Fined £120, £85 costs.

Sadie I'Anson, aged 26, of Queen Street, Swinton: Drink driving. Fined £432, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 13 months.

Devon Plumber, aged 25, of High Street, Rotherham: Assault by beating. Community order of a curfew with electronic monitoring between 9pm and 6am until August 15, 2022, £50 compensation, £85 costs.