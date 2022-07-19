Court round-up: The latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

George Goodbarn, aged 25, of Welfare Road, Woodlands: Criminal damage, breach of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 24 months, restraining order until June 16, 2025, £300 compensation.

Andrew Pilkington, aged 30, Thomas Road, Stainforth: Assault occasioning actual bodily harm, using threatening behaviour. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £200 compensation, £485 fine, £85 costs.

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Andrew Jubb, aged 41, of Rother Road, Canklow, Rotherham: Harrassment. Jailed for 16 weeks, restraining order until June 17, 2025.

Marc John Lane, aged 37, of Ryedale Walk, Scawsby: Theft. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £120 compensation, £85 costs.

Abad Mahmood, aged 46, of Denison Road, Hexthorpe: Assault by beating, failed to surrender to custody. Fined £80, £85 costs, fined £40.

David Richard Sykes, aged 40, of no fixed abode: Theft, assault by beating: Jailed for 12 weeks.

Laighton Thompson, aged 25, of Raleigh Close, Nottingham: Criminal damage. Jailed for 14 days.

David Christopher May, aged 31, of Wright Street, Codnor, Ripley, Derbyshire: Breach of a restraining order, drink driving, driving without a licence or insurance. Community order for a 30 day Building Better Relationship Programme, 35 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three years.

Craig Hodson, aged 36, of Wells Road, Wheatley: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Andrew Hoyle, aged 33, of Pashley Road, Thorne: Assault by beating, breach of a restraining order. Jailed for ten weeks, £75 compensation.

Jamie Hughes, aged 38 of Lodge Road, Skellow: Drink driving, failed to surrender to the court. Fined £800, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months

Sajid Hussain, aged 28, of Ravensworth Road: Drink driving, driving while disqualified. Ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 36 months, £85 costs.

Eddie Samuel, aged 42, of Clough Road, Rotherham: Assault by beating. Fined £162, £50 compensation, £250 costs.

Adrian Gabriel Barnotio, aged 23, of Bocsa, Salej, Romania: Drink driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Leonard Vijai Curte, aged 30, of Pearson Park, Hull: Theft. Fined £300, £85 costs.

Leanne Langton aged 36, of Melrose Close, Balby: Assaulted a detention officer. Discharged conditionally for two years, £400 compenstion.

Jason Abraham Lee, aged 25, of Bartholomew Road, Morecambe, Lancashire: Drink driving. Fined £240, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Nicola Kostyszyn, aged 33, of Willow Grove, Thorne: Assaulted a police officer, drunk and disorderly. Fined £120, £100 compensation.

Paul Downing, aged 54, of Farnborough Drive, Cantley: Drink driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Brett David Emberton, agd 38, of Glebe Road, Campsall: Criminal damage. Fined £80, £50 compensation.

Jordan Sheldon, aged 23, of Collery Court, Chesterfield: Criminal damage. Fined £80, £600 compensation.

Anthony Halstead, aged 33, of Bay Tree Grove, Auckley: Possession of a Class A drug cocaine, drunk and disorderly. Fined £270, £85 costs.

Cameron Pyne, aged 20, of Stonyford Road, Wombwell, Barnsley: Threatening behaviour. Fined £98, £85 costs.

Andrew William Stephen Hughes, aged 33, of St Georges Court, Thorne Road: Drink driving, Fined £450, £135 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Greg Hinchcliffe, aged 33, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for six weeks, £160.94 compensation.

Ashley Terence Twiby, aged 34, of Boswell Close, New Rossington: Possession of offensive weapons including a bladed knife and garden fork, breach of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 52 weeks, £85 costs.

Kirsty Leigh Fraser, aged 39, of Wensleydale Road: Drink driving. Eight week curfew with electronic monitoring between 9pm and 6am until August 18, 2022, disqualified from driving for 24 months, £85 costs.

Brandon Alderson, aged 19, of HMP Doncaster Marshgate: Assaulted a prison officer by beating, possession of a mobile phone in prison. Jailed for 12 months.

Dennis Gornia, aged 31, of Jarratt Street, Hyde Park: Assault, criminal damage. Jailed for six weeks, £85 costs.

Christopher John Roy King, aged 43, of The Crescent, Woodlands: Criminal damage, malicious communications. Community order for a 30 day Building Better Relationships, 25 day accredited programme for 30 days. Building better relationships, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 40 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £100 costs, restraining order until June 24, 2024.

Asif Jameel Ahmed, aged 30, of Elmfield Road: Assault by beating, criminal damage. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for two years, 30 day Programme Requirement: Participate, 30 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until June 24, 2027.

John Pearson, aged 33, of Great North Road, Woodlands: Resisted a police officer. Fined £40, £85 costs.