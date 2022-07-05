Court round-up: The latest convictions at Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Luke Hedley, aged 24, of East Avenue, Stainforth: Criminal damage, assault by beating. Community order of a 30 day Programme Requirement, 30 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until November 26, 2023, £375 compensation.
John Hames Woolrich, aged 44, of West End Lane, New Rossington: Theft, failed to surrender to custody. Exclusion Requirement: Not to enter Heron Food Store for 16 weeks, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £172.96 compensation.
Leanne Laggan, aged 32, of College Road: Theft and breach of conditional discharge order. Twelve day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £96.99 compensation.
Michael Denver, aged 35, of Oates Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham: Drug driving. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £400 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.
Leanne Katy Romana Szumski, aged 35, of Braithwell Road, Bentley: Participated
in a gathering in the Tier 4 area breaking Covid rules, obstructed a police constable. Fined £130, £85 costs.
Jermaine Jones, aged 48, of Mallard Close, Balby: Using threatening behaviour, breach of a criminal behaviour order, breach of a suspended sentence order, assault by beating. Jailed for 26 weeks, £50 compensation.
William Burnip, aged 57, of Hilltop Gardens, Denaby Main: Assault by beating. Fined £120, £85 costs.
Joshua George Harte, aged 23, of The Woodlands, Blyth, Worksop: Theft, breach of suspended sentence order. Jailed for six weeks.
Katie Michelle Lee, aged 31, of Cromwell Road, Bentley: Assaulted a police constable by beating, criminal damage, offence found to be racially aggravated. Thirty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until May 31, 2023, £275 compensation, £155 costs.
Adam Vickers, aged 28, of Ayrsome Walk, Cantley: Drink driving. Fined £261. No totting disqualification for mitigating circumstances of exceptional hardship, £85 costs, driving record endorsed with ten points.
Jordan Lewis May, aged 21, of Cedar Road, Balby: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40, £85 costs.
Liam Charles Higgins, aged 40, of Nether Hall Road: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.
Haylee Shillito, aged 30, of Wheatley Hal Road: Failed to provide a breath specimen. Fined £120 £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 16 months.
Dean Charles Sturrock, aged 56, of Gorse Close, Dunsville: Possession of a knife in a public place. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months £85 costs.
Andrew Ian Hyndman, aged 59, of Hall View Road, New Rossington: Breach of the terms of the Sexual Offences Act being a relevant offender. Fined £384, £85 costs.
Simon James Sleath, aged 42, of Marsh Hills Lane, Syke House: Assault by beating. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 24 months, 30 day Rehabilitation Activity
Requirement, restraining order until May 31, 2027, £95 costs.
Ebony Vanstone, aged 21, of Abbey Road, Dunscroft: Drug driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance. Disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £120, £85 costs.
Jason Cooley, aged 47, of West End Avenue, Bentley: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40, £85 costs.
Chelsy Lyons , aged 23, of Stubbins Hill, Edlington: Criminal damage, assaulted a police constable by beating. £250 compensation, £200 fine, £85 costs.
Bradley Jake Milliken, aged 25, of Lime Tree Walk, Denaby Main. Possession of Class B drug cannabis, possession of Class A drug cocaine. Fined £160, £85 costs.
Lisa Willington, aged 52, of Warwick Road: Drink driving. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £100 fine, £620 costs, driving record endorsed with ten points.
Thomas Albert Miller, aged 30, of Alexander Road, Balby: Theft, possession of Class B drug cannabis. Jailed for 38 weeks, £400 compensation.
Andrew Higgins, aged 57, of Atholl Crescent: Stalking. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until December 1, 2027, £100 fine, £500 costs.
Mark Jason Hudson, aged 50, of Stonecliff Walk, Denaby Main: Using racial aggravated threatening behaviour towards a police constable. Community order to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £75 compensation, £85 costs.
Jamie Qualter, aged 30, of Balby Road, Balby: Drink driving, failed to provide a breath specimen. Community order to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £300 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.
Daniel Arthur Boote, aged 30, of Smith Square, Balby: Possession of Class C drug pregabalin, possession of Class B drug cannabis. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.
Craig Lee Metcalf, aged 42, of Markham Court, Conisbrough: Harassment. Thirty day Programme Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.
Gemma Tracey Wardley, aged 32, of Tenterfolk Lane: Possession of Class B drug amphetamine, possession of Class B drug cannabis. Discharged conditionally for nine months, £85 costs.
Patrick Jordan Ronan, aged 29, of no fixed abode: Drunk and disorderly, using threatening behaviour, assault. Jailed for 24 weeks, £100 compensation.
Kydi Oberg, aged 28, of HMP Doncaster: Criminal damage, theft. Jailed for eight weeks, £150 compensation.
Krzystof Noga, aged 41, of Queens Park Drive, Castleford: Assault by beating. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of 25 days, 80 hours unpaid work in 12 months, £85 costs.
Aurora Ion, aged 34, of The Grove, Wheatley Hills: Failed to provide a breath specimen. Fined £120, disqualified from driving for six months.