Court round-up: The latest convictions at Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Luke Hedley, aged 24, of East Avenue, Stainforth: Criminal damage, assault by beating. Community order of a 30 day Programme Requirement, 30 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until November 26, 2023, £375 compensation.

John Hames Woolrich, aged 44, of West End Lane, New Rossington: Theft, failed to surrender to custody. Exclusion Requirement: Not to enter Heron Food Store for 16 weeks, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £172.96 compensation.

Leanne Laggan, aged 32, of College Road: Theft and breach of conditional discharge order. Twelve day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £96.99 compensation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Michael Denver, aged 35, of Oates Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham: Drug driving. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £400 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Leanne Katy Romana Szumski, aged 35, of Braithwell Road, Bentley: Participated

in a gathering in the Tier 4 area breaking Covid rules, obstructed a police constable. Fined £130, £85 costs.

Jermaine Jones, aged 48, of Mallard Close, Balby: Using threatening behaviour, breach of a criminal behaviour order, breach of a suspended sentence order, assault by beating. Jailed for 26 weeks, £50 compensation.

William Burnip, aged 57, of Hilltop Gardens, Denaby Main: Assault by beating. Fined £120, £85 costs.

Joshua George Harte, aged 23, of The Woodlands, Blyth, Worksop: Theft, breach of suspended sentence order. Jailed for six weeks.

Katie Michelle Lee, aged 31, of Cromwell Road, Bentley: Assaulted a police constable by beating, criminal damage, offence found to be racially aggravated. Thirty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until May 31, 2023, £275 compensation, £155 costs.

Adam Vickers, aged 28, of Ayrsome Walk, Cantley: Drink driving. Fined £261. No totting disqualification for mitigating circumstances of exceptional hardship, £85 costs, driving record endorsed with ten points.

Jordan Lewis May, aged 21, of Cedar Road, Balby: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40, £85 costs.

Liam Charles Higgins, aged 40, of Nether Hall Road: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Haylee Shillito, aged 30, of Wheatley Hal Road: Failed to provide a breath specimen. Fined £120 £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Dean Charles Sturrock, aged 56, of Gorse Close, Dunsville: Possession of a knife in a public place. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months £85 costs.

Andrew Ian Hyndman, aged 59, of Hall View Road, New Rossington: Breach of the terms of the Sexual Offences Act being a relevant offender. Fined £384, £85 costs.

Simon James Sleath, aged 42, of Marsh Hills Lane, Syke House: Assault by beating. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 24 months, 30 day Rehabilitation Activity

Requirement, restraining order until May 31, 2027, £95 costs.

Ebony Vanstone, aged 21, of Abbey Road, Dunscroft: Drug driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance. Disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £120, £85 costs.

Jason Cooley, aged 47, of West End Avenue, Bentley: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40, £85 costs.

Chelsy Lyons , aged 23, of Stubbins Hill, Edlington: Criminal damage, assaulted a police constable by beating. £250 compensation, £200 fine, £85 costs.

Bradley Jake Milliken, aged 25, of Lime Tree Walk, Denaby Main. Possession of Class B drug cannabis, possession of Class A drug cocaine. Fined £160, £85 costs.

Lisa Willington, aged 52, of Warwick Road: Drink driving. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £100 fine, £620 costs, driving record endorsed with ten points.

Thomas Albert Miller, aged 30, of Alexander Road, Balby: Theft, possession of Class B drug cannabis. Jailed for 38 weeks, £400 compensation.

Andrew Higgins, aged 57, of Atholl Crescent: Stalking. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until December 1, 2027, £100 fine, £500 costs.

Mark Jason Hudson, aged 50, of Stonecliff Walk, Denaby Main: Using racial aggravated threatening behaviour towards a police constable. Community order to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £75 compensation, £85 costs.

Jamie Qualter, aged 30, of Balby Road, Balby: Drink driving, failed to provide a breath specimen. Community order to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £300 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Daniel Arthur Boote, aged 30, of Smith Square, Balby: Possession of Class C drug pregabalin, possession of Class B drug cannabis. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Craig Lee Metcalf, aged 42, of Markham Court, Conisbrough: Harassment. Thirty day Programme Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Gemma Tracey Wardley, aged 32, of Tenterfolk Lane: Possession of Class B drug amphetamine, possession of Class B drug cannabis. Discharged conditionally for nine months, £85 costs.

Patrick Jordan Ronan, aged 29, of no fixed abode: Drunk and disorderly, using threatening behaviour, assault. Jailed for 24 weeks, £100 compensation.

Kydi Oberg, aged 28, of HMP Doncaster: Criminal damage, theft. Jailed for eight weeks, £150 compensation.

Krzystof Noga, aged 41, of Queens Park Drive, Castleford: Assault by beating. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of 25 days, 80 hours unpaid work in 12 months, £85 costs.

Aurora Ion, aged 34, of The Grove, Wheatley Hills: Failed to provide a breath specimen. Fined £120, disqualified from driving for six months.