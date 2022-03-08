COURT ROUND-UP: The latest convictions at Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Regis Bhati, aged 32, of Mallard Chase: Criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody. Fined £120.

John Henry Bowman, aged 47, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for eight weeks, £30 compensation.

Lewis Byrne, aged 29, of Vulcan Mews, Auckley: Using threatening behaviour. Fined £1,200, £85 costs.

The latest from the courts

Gareth Richard Ellis, aged 40, of Glyn Avenue: Theft. Fined £60.

Adrianne Fox, aged 32, of Carr House Road, Hyde Park: Drink driving, driving without insurance. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Aaron Rylance, aged 32, of King Georges Road, Rossington: Breach of a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for seven days.

Leon Dylan Wright, aged 42, of Haslam Road, Rossington: Failed to comply to supervision requirements. Jailed for seven days.

Lewis John Mark Wilson, aged 19, of Carview Avenue, Balby: possession of cannabis. Fined £60.

Mark Boutell, aged 45, of Urban Road, Hexthorpe: Theft. Community order for a nine month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £251.61 compensation.

Stephen Harrison, aged 47, of Doncaster Road, Bawtry: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance. £600 fine, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three months.

Kieren Hattersley, aged 33, of Lodge Road, Skellow: Failed to dispose of waste. Fined £250, costs £393.20.

Mareks Sondors, aged 43, of St Annes Road: Breack of domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.

Liam Glynn Watt, aged 35, of Herrick Gardens, Balby: Possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis. Fined £250, £85 costs.

James Callum Hill, aged 29, of Woodlands Way, Denaby Main: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failed to stop. Community order to carry out unpaid work for 120 hours within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £85 costs.

Patrick Jordan Ronan, aged 29, of no fixed abode: Assaulted a police officer. Jailed for 12 weeks, £200 compensation.

Amanda Louise Goddard, aged 43, of Thorne Road: Failed to give a breath specimen. Jailed for nine weeks suspended for 12 months, nine week Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, disqualified from driving for 24 months, £85 costs.

Mitchell James Wood, aged 30, of Crawley Avenue, South Kirby: Possession of cocaine, dangerous driving. Disqualified from driving for 18 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 125 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £135 costs.

Jamie Ferguson, aged 41, of Sarrius Court, Cantley: Assault, possession of an offensive weapon, failed to surrender to custody. Jailed for 14 days, £85 costs.

Milosz KonopackiI, aged 26, of St James Street, Balby Bridge: Breach of a restraining order. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.

Rebecca Stephens, aged 38, of Wharfe Road: Criminal damage, possession of cannabis, failure to surrender to custody. Discharged conditionally for six months, £200 compensation, £85 costs.

Alexandru Maruis Lincan, aged 33, of Hexthorpe Road: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance. Fined £120, £85 costs.

Avatar Singh, aged 46, of Airstone Road, Instoneville: Criminal damage. Community order for a ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until March 7, 2024, £100 compensation, £300 costs.

Charmaine Wright, aged 31, of Main Street, Pollington: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failed to provide a breath specimen. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £300 costs.

Robert Young, aged 62, of Melrose Close, Balby: Stalking, breach of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 24 weeks, restrainin order until further order, £500 compensation, jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months.

The latest from Sheffield Magistrates’ Court. All addresses are Sheffield unless stated otherwise.

Logan Peter Rossiter, 27, of Southey Green Road; driving without licence, without insurance, drug driving (Cannabis, cocaine), refusing to stop when directed by police; disqualified for 12 months, fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85

Stephen Short, 35, of Penistone Road North; drink driving; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 23 months

Laura Rose Turner, 26, of Lingfoot Crescent; drink driving; fined £280, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months

Dean Patrick Bailey, 49, of Prince of Wales Road; drug driving (cocaine); community order, disqualified for 27 months, surcharge £95, costs £85

Erin McMahon, 26, of Waterthorpe Rise; drink driving; fined £200, surcharge 334, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months

Delroy J Brown, 37, of Westminster Avenue; unreadable licence plate, worn out tyres without deep enough groove (offside, rear offside), not wearing a seatbelt, no test certificate; fined £200, costs £110, surcharge £100, six points

Leigh Wragg, 34, of Deer Park View; driving without insurance, without licence, possession of air weapon (five counts), possession of bladed article; fined £150, surcharge £95, nine points, air weapons and knives destroyed

Ishmail Thompson, 31, of Southey Avenue; driving while disqualified, without insurance, assault; community order, compensation £250, electronic curfew, disqualified for 12 months

Darren Lee Flynn, 38, of Margate Drive; harassment, racially aggravated; community order, compensation £100, surcharge £95, costs £100

Magdalena Sztark, 46, Manor Oaks Close; driving without due care and attention; fined £184, costs £110, six point.