COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

Doncaster

Adam Stuart Porter: aged 30, of Ferrymore Flats, Town Centre, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 compensation.

Leanne Cooley: aged 39, of Beckett Road, Wheatley, theft, failed to surrender to court, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £50 fine, £210 compensation.

Stephan David Walker: aged 27, of Draycott Court, Skellow, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, breached a public space protection order, failed to surrender to custody, 20 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, £115 costs.

Wesley Graham Wilmot: aged 41, of Britten House, Beckett Road, Wheatley Hills, theft, failed to surrender to custody, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £40 fine, £30 costs.

Leanne Couper: aged 37, of Sandbeck House, St James Street, Town Centre, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £40 fine, £40 costs.

Lisa Thompson: aged 39, of West End Avenue, Bentley, criminal damage, assault by beating, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £1,305 compensation, £310 costs.

Sean Albert Karby: aged 45, of Clifton Court, Thorne, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £80 compensation.

Christopher Green: aged 56, of Radburn Road, New Rossington, drink driving, £276 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 20 months.

Lisa Jeeves: aged 29, of Arnold Crescent, Mexborough, driving without insurance, drink driving, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 25 months.

Slawomir Madaj: aged 39, of Keyworth Close, Askern, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £200 compensation.

Kieron Kevin Riley: aged 29, of Lockton Way, Conisbrough, drink driving, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 23 months.

Jonathan Hanwell: aged 40, of no fixed address, theft, 28 days in prison, £115 costs.

John Paul Walters: aged 40, of Beckett Road, Wheatley Hills, produced a class B drug, £300 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Malcolm Gary Daniels: aged 45, of Lakeside Mews, of Thorne, carried pepper spray in a public space without lawful authority, £1,600 fine, £245 costs, order for the destruction of the pepper spray.

Brian Kevin Higgins: aged 34, of St Marys Court, Rutland Street, Town Centre, failed to provide a specimen of breath, driving without insurance, driving without insurance, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 24 months.

Kyle Wilson: aged 24, of Jubilee Road, Wheatley, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, £80 fine, £50 compensation, £115 costs.

Simon James Arthur: aged 37, of Wadworth Avenue, drink driving, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 40 months.

Damien Richard Blackburn: aged 26, of Welfare Road, Woodlands, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, four months in prison, £115 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 14 months.

Christine McArthur: aged 66, of Hyperion Way, New Rossington, drink driving, £200 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 17 months.

Kimberley Anne Moore: aged 34, of Albany Road, Balby, production of a class B drug, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Richard Hugill: aged 28, of Newmarche Drive, Askern, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £120 fine, £505 costs.

Steven Michael Lunness: aged 37, of Middlegate, Scawthorpe, taking a vehicle without consent, theft, carried a lock knife in a public place without lawful authority, failed to surrender to custody, 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £400 compensation, order for the destruction of the knife.

Bradley Stubbs: aged 29, of Aldcliffe Crescent, Balby, possession of a class B drug, £400 fine, £125 fine, order for the destruction of the drug.

Ryan William Kelly: aged 23, of South Street, Highfields, theft, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 compensation, £300 costs, restraining order imposed.

Danny Michael Cook: aged 25, of Smith Street, Balby, criminal damage, assault by beating, 22 weeks in prison suspended two years, must complete a building better relationships requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, restraining order imposed, £85 costs, £370 compensation.

Daniel Berriman: aged 27, of Shaftesbury House, Cardigan Road, Intake, breach of domestic violence order, £50 fine.

Shaun Massey: aged 46, of Milton Court, Milton Walk, Hyde Park, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, £170 costs.

Jason Dylan Brown: aged 46, of no fixed address, sent numerous text messages which were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Adam Kerr: aged 26, of Morley Road, Wheatley, assault by beating, 12 weeks in prison suspended for two years, rehabilitation activity requirement, must complete a Building Better Relationships programme, £200 costs.