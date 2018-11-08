COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated

Danny O’Brien: aged 55, of Copley Road, Town Centre, caused a person to fear that immediate violence would be used against them, failed to surrender to custody, carried two razor blades concealed inside a cap without lawful authority, eight months in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs.

Laura Hartley: aged 38, of Sandbeck House, Town Centre, fraud, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, failed to surrender to custody, criminal damage, possession of a class B drug, 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £2,900 compensation, order for the destruction of the drug.

John Henry Bowman: aged 43, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, 14 days in prison.

Ryan Wezley Clarkson: aged 23, of Beckett Road, Wheatley, theft, community order, unpaid work requirement, £550 compensation.

Gavin Chambers: aged 33, of The Moorings, Bridge Street, Swinton, criminal damage, £80 fine, £85 costs, £50 compensation, restraining order imposed.

Przemyslaw Witkowski: aged 35, of Chelmsford Drive, Wheatley, criminal damage, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £80 fine, £400 compensation, £170 costs, restraining order imposed.

Martin Burnikell: aged 40, of no fixed address, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs.

Shane Christopher Coulter: aged 30, of Beswicke Avenue, Scawsby, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, £274.68 compensation.

Thomas William Riley: aged 25, of Hamilton Road, Town, possession of a class A drug, £120 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Danny Tetley: aged 22, of Ripon Avenue, Wheatley Park, criminal damage, theft, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £132 compensation, £170 costs, restraining order imposed.

Jack James Moores: aged 22, of Barret Road, Cantley, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, drunk and disorderly, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £50 compensation, £70 fine, £170 costs.

Marie Leigh Leese: age unknown, of St Johns Road, Balby, failed to comply with community protection notice, £440 fine, £517.56 costs.

Scott Seward: aged 45, of Harrington Street, Town, breach of public spaces protection order, £220 fine, £190.05 costs.

Slawomir Srodka: aged 56, of Warmsworth Road, Balby, breach of public spaces protection order, £220 fine, £190.05 costs.

Russell Craig McIntyre: aged 38, of Alexander Road, Balby, assault causing actual bodily harm, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 30 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Damien Smithyman: aged 28, of Beresford Road, Maltby, Rotherham, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.

Adam James Ackroyd: aged 26, of Willow Drive, Edlington, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £100 compensation, £170 costs, restraining order imposed.

Robert Ziuzia: aged 32, of Kentmere Drive, Bessacarr, drink driving, £576 fine, £142 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Natasha Arrowsmith: aged 35, of Douglas Road, Balby, assault by beating, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Peter Clark: aged 31, of Kingsway Close, New Rossington, criminal damage, £133 fine, £350 compensation, £115 costs.

Jamie Lee Jones: aged 24, of Devon Court, Denaby Main, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £120 fine, £115 costs, eight points on driving licence.

Rikki James Lount: aged 28, of Ravensworth Road, Hyde Park, threatened unlawful violence and caused a person to fear for their personal safety, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.

Claudiu Munteanu: aged 24, of Belmont Terrace, Fairtree Walk, Thorne, drink driving, £290 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Hayley Louise Taylor: aged 41, of Waterway Lane, Kilnhurst, Rotherham, drink driving, £80 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Robert Circenis: aged 24, of Stanhope Road, Wheatley, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Lewis Darcy: aged 19, of Whitcomb Drive, Rossington, drunk and disorderly, £80 fine, £115 costs.

Christopher John Foley: aged 33, of Mansfield Crescent, Armthorpe, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Tyler Phoenix Lanphier: aged 38, of Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe, theft, entered a building as a trespasser with intent to steal, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Carla Lee Murray: aged 35, of Smith Street, Balby, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Michael John Ellis: aged 29, of Kennedy Drive, Goldthorpe, Barnsley, assault by beating, six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs.

Daniel James Collins: aged 26, of no fixed address, criminal damage, 28 days in prison, £115 costs.

Jonathan Hanwell: aged 40, of no fixed address, criminal damage, 28 days in prison, £115 costs.

Qadir Ahmad: aged 30, of no fixed address, drunk and disorderly, £80 fine, £130 costs.

Michael David Morton: aged 42, of Chestnut Grove, Conisbrough, entered a building as a trespasser with intent to steal, theft, 26 weeks in prison, £735 costs.

Liam Dixon: aged 29, of College Road, Town Centre, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 36 weeks in prison, £15 compensation.

Kerry Farnell: aged 37, of Burton Avenue, Balby, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £85 costs.