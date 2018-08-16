COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated

Bryn Thomas: aged 60, of Walbank Road, Armthorpe, drink driving, driving without insurance, £240 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Martin Cheswick: aged 57, of Clayfield Close, Clayfield Road, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £115 costs.

Lukasz Kusiak: aged 33, of Thryberg Court, Denaby Main, drink driving, £370 fine, £122 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Adrian Marek Nawrot: aged 30, of Park View Lodge, Balby Road, Balby, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.

Nyall Patrick Saul: aged 24, of Windermere Crescent, Kirk Sandall, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.

Kevin Daniel Fullerton: aged 33, of Abbott Street, Hexthorpe, criminal damage, 56 days in prison, £300 compensation.

Kirsty Mullen: aged 28, of Whitburn Road, Hyde Park, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a community order, 15 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £36 compensation.

Gavin Denis Macey: aged 39, of Richmond Road, Scawsby, assault, £185 costs, restraining order imposed.

Ben Craig: aged 26, of Wheatley Park Road, Bentley, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, £50 fine, £75 costs.

Jason Craig Higgs: aged 38, of Schofield Street, Mexborough, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, breach of non-molestation order, drunk and disorderly, 20 weeks in prison, £500 compensation.

Thomas Michael Davies: aged 28, of North Cliff Road, Conisbrough, assault causing actual bodily harm, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £400 compensation.

John Stewart Pilkington: aged 58, of Tickhill Street, Denaby Main, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £881.70 compensation.

Katie Elder: aged 38, of Manor Way, Askern, theft, failed to surrender to custody, £100 fine, £30 costs.

Ashley Dale Metcalf: aged 36, of Sandringham Road, Intake, theft, community order, unpaid work requirement, £125 costs.

Andrew Carl Lewis: aged 44, of no fixed address, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, £280 fine, £70 costs.

Lewis Kiel Limb: aged 24, of Ratten Row, Wadworth, criminal damage, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 26 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Darren Anderson: aged 30, of Maple Grove, Armthorpe, theft, community order, exclusion requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Michael James McMahon: aged 30, of Northumberland Avenue, Intake, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

Gemma Edna Hilton: aged 35, of no fixed address, theft, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £21 compensation.

John Wayne Robinson: aged 41, of Victoria Road, Mexborough, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 compensation, £85 costs.

Adam Bielan: aged 55, of Westfield Road, Balby, drink driving, driving without insurance, £380 fine, £123 costs. disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Laura Marie McEwan: aged 36, of Fothergill Drive, Edenthorpe, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Joseph McHale: aged 24, of Littlemoor Lane, Balby, resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty, £80 fine, £115 costs.

Simon Ernest Robinson: aged 40, of Coronation Road, Stainforth, criminal damage, £80 fine, £200 compensation, £85 costs.

Michael Fraser: aged 33, of West End Lane, New Rossington, drink driving, £325 fine, £117.50 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Oliver Hammond: aged 21, of Selkirk Avenue, Warmsworth, assault, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Sheffield

The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Gary Leigh McDonnell: aged 28, of no fixed address, criminal damage, assault, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £200 costs.

Robert Nare: aged 31, of no fixed address, breach of criminal behaviour order, eight weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Jordon Hiles: aged 20, of Tudor Street, Thurnscoe, Rotherham, failed to report an accident, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, failed to give information to the police relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Jake Andrew Wells: aged 19, of Aldam Road, Balby, Doncaster, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Gabriel Gorovei: aged 29, of Chapel Lane, Thurnscoe, Rotherham, driving without due and attention, £380 fine, £123 costs, nine points on driving licence.

Kieren Charles Edwards: aged 25, of Oliver Close, Wombwell, failed to give information about the identity of a driver to a police officer, £180 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Barnsley

The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

Cameron James David Chambers: aged 19, of Ridgill Avenue, Skellow, Doncaster, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Jamie Lee Desmond: aged 27, of Mont Walk, Wombwell, breach of restraining order, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.