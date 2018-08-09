COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated

Thomas David Bellingham: aged 32, of Beech Avenue, Tickhill, assault by beating, conditionally discharged for 18 months, £20 victim surcharge, £200 costs.

Kuda Gwamba: aged 29, of Geraldine Road,Malvern, Worcestershire, criminal damage, fined £50, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Aaron Griffiths: aged 23, of The Homestead, Bentley, theft, fraud, community order for two years, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Steven Neagle: aged 33, of West End Lane, harrassment, community order for one year.

Gemma Gail Robson: aged 35, of Westminster Crescent, Intake, entered premises as a trespasser and stole items once inside, failed to surrender to custody, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £20 compensation.

Bobi Janos Biro: aged 31, of Windle Road, Hexthorpe, assault, restraining order, £500 compensation, £85 costs.

Dale John Robert Rourke: aged 27, of Mill House Caravan Site, Moss Road, Askern, assault, failed to surrender to court, theft, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £176 compensation.

Thomas Brown AKA Taylor: aged 18, of King George’s Road, Rossington, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal or disposal of stolen goods, entered premises as a trespasser and stole items once inside, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs.

Robert Kevin Christian: aged 29, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, 14 days in prison.

Darren Mark Wierzbicki: aged 37, of Beckett Road, Wheatley, possession of a class B drug, £80 fine, £30 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Luke Smith: aged 22, of Kelly Street, Goldthorpe, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 18 weeks in prison, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Mehmet Kaplan: aged 47, of Cusworth House, St James Street, Town Centre, breach of public spaces protection order, £40 fine, £115 costs.

Ella Ward: aged 28, of Old Hexthorpe, Hexthorpe, breach of public spaces protection order, £185 fine, £190 costs.

Michael Cotterill: aged 35, of Balby Road, Balby, theft, assault, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £196 compensation. £285 costs.

Stephen John Bell: aged 44, of no fixed address, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Paul Thompson: aged 40, of March Gate, Conisbrough, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for six months, £100 compensation, £45 costs.

Nicholas Malcolm Barton: aged 47, of Rydedale Walk, Scawsby, theft, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, committed a further offence while subject to a community order, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £39.99 compensation.

Matthew Glynn: aged 31, of Herringthorpe, of Stevenson Drive, Herringthorpe, drink drving, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by the police, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Daniel Clancy: aged 32, of Everingham Road, Cantley, drink driving, £300 fine, £330 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Billy Dean Pye: aged 23, of no fixed address, possession of a class C drug, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Liam Stapleton: aged 40, of no fixed address, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, eight weeks in prison, £50 compensation.

Shona Flint: aged 42, of Pickering Road, Bentley, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £40 fine.

Christopher Harker: aged 34, of Low Road, Balby, assault, £450 fine, £300 compensation, £130 costs.

Andrew Clamp: aged 54, of Warmsworth Road, Balby, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person fear that immeadiate lawful violence would be used against them, community order, unpaid work requirement, £100 compensation, £170 costs.

Karen Bolland: aged 58, of Melton Lodge, Bone Lane, Campsall, failed to provide a specimen, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Ian Fletcher: aged 33, of Park Avenue, Armthorpe, drink driving, £460 fine, £131 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Alan James Hamilton: aged 31, of Fonteyn House, Parkway North, drunk and disorderly, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £80 fine, £115 costs.

Jamie Lee Hopson: aged 25, of The Avenue, Askern, criminal damage, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Scott Kerr: aged 30, of Tudworth Hall Farm, Tudworth Field Road, Hatfield, drink and disorderly, £116 fine, £115 costs.

Sheffield

The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Darren Greenwood: aged 46, of no fixed address, harrassment, jailed for 16 weeks, £115 victim surcharge.

Lee Michael Hoyle: aged 30, of Birdwell Road, Kilnhurst, Mexborough, theft,jailed for eight weeks, £115 victim surcharge.

Martin Coleman: aged 26, of St John’s Road, Swinton, Rotherham, driving without a licence and insurance, community order of 60 hours, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for two years.

Lee Michael Hoyle: aged 30, of Birdwel Road, Kilnhurst, Mexborough South. Theft, committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended or two years, £115 victim surcharge.

Barnsley

The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

Mark Guy: aged 48, of Sherwood Street, criminal damage, harrassment, community order for 100 hours, resraining order, £85 victim surcharge, £600 costs, £75 compensation.