COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Craig Buxton: aged 26, of Princess Street, Woodlands, breach of restraining order, £346 fine, £119 costs.

Tony Mangham: aged 42, of Wheatley Park Road, Bentley, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 90 days in prison, £18 compensation.

Liam Rushby: aged 31, of Montague Street, Town Centre, sent a text message that was grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £50 costs.

Mark Siddal: aged 33, of Acacia Road, Skellow, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 16 months, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, eight points on driving licence.

James Edward Blades: aged 48, of Carr House Road, Belle Vue, criminal damage, committed a further offence while subject to a community order, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £400 compensation, £85 costs.

Zara Jade Kirton: aged 32, of Victoria House, Barnby Dun, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for six months, £50 costs.

Doreen Garrison: aged 59, of Low Lands Walk, Askern, fraud, dishonestly made a statement or representation to the Department for Work and Pensions, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Gabriel Grigoras: aged 30, of Exchange Street, Hyde Park, drink driving, £250 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months,

Kevin John Hepworth: aged 33, of Bosworth Road, Adwick le Street, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £400 fine, £125 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Mark Metcalfe: aged 45, of Lennox Road, Intake, drunk and disorderly, £125 fine, £115 costs.

Danielle Housley: aged 24, of Great North Road, Woodlands, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 30 months.

Glenn Paul Dart: aged 60, of Palmer Street, Hyde Park, breach of restraining order, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £120 fine, £115 costs.

Nicholas Peter Dixon: aged 37, of Kings Road, Askern, breach of non-molestation order, 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £200 costs.

Michael Ronnie Burke: aged 28, of Bainbridge Road, Balby, criminal damage, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, restraining order imposed, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Alex Wharton: aged 49, of Blue Bell Court, Blaxton, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, £150 fine, £150 compensation, £300 costs.

Lee Edward Bagley: aged 37, of The Oval, Dunscroft, assault, £100 fine, £115 costs.

Gemma Anne Noble: aged 36, of Gainford Road, Moorends, theft, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £99 compensation.

Andrew Nortrop: aged 41, of Shaftesbury House, Cardigan Road, Intake, breach of restraining order, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £70 costs.

Thomas Wilson: aged 26, of Atholl Crescent, Intake, took a vehicle without consent, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, drug driving, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £245 costs, disqualified for obtaining a driving licence for 22 months.

Mark Boutell: aged 42, of Ivanhoe Road, Balby, theft, £50 fine.

Nicola Jane Richards: aged 44, of no fixed address, drunk and disorderly, completed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £50 fine, £30 costs.

Lee Michael Brannan: aged 37, of Hatter Drive, Edlington, assault causing actual bodily harm, 24 weeks suspended for 18 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £150 compensation, £620 costs.

John Edward Godfrey: aged 49, of Coniston Drive, Mexborough, entered premises as a trespasser and stole items once inside, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £250 compensation.

Bradley David Woodger: aged 32, of no fixed address, theft, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence, 12 weeks in prison, £30 compensation.

Luke Wood: aged 31, of Sycamore Grove, Conisbrough, drink driving, failed to surrender to custody, £250 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Richard Mark Butler: aged 34, of Fernhurst Road, Wheatley Hills, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, 14 days in prison.

Jason Redvers Pickup: aged 34, of no fixed address, failed to comply with requirements of a community order, £50 fine, £75 costs.

Lavinia Kerry Watson: aged 30, of Sandall Park Drive, Wheatley Hills, failed to comply with requirements of a community order, £50 fine, £75 costs.

Sheffield

The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Charkes Kupahurasa: aged 37, of Bernard Road, Edlington, Doncaster, drink driving, £323 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Kara Studd: aged 30, of Cemetery Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, drink driving, £140 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Barnsley

The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

Haydn Robert Lee: aged 22, of Shepherd Lane, Thurnscoe, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

Barrie Lee Murphy: aged 36, of The Grove, Cudworth, possession of a class A drug, £120 fine, £115 costs, order for destruction of the drug.