COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Norman James Anderson: aged 42, of The Avenue, Bentley, criminal damage, breach of non-molestation order, £75 compensation, £500 fine, £130 costs, restraining order imposed.

Daniel Nicholson: aged 29, of Shady Side, Hexthorpe, breach of restraining order, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £170 costs.

Aaron Ramsay: aged 30, of Lime Tree Avenue, Armthorpe, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for nine months, restraining order imposed, £105 costs.

Casey McMahon: aged 39, of Cusworth House, Camden Place, Town Centre, theft, discharged conditionally for nine months, £16 compensation, 320 costs.

Michael Wolverson: aged 48, of no fixed address, breach of domestic violence protection order, six weeks in prison.

Ian David Thomas Stevenson: aged 33, of Rose Avenue, Balby, breach of restraining order, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £180 costs.

Rod Bennett: aged 35, of Myrtle Road, Dunscroft, fraud, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Tyler John Rhodes: aged 22, of Haig Crescent, Stainforth, criminal damage, £40 fine, £200 compensation, £30 costs.

Ryan Liam Crichton: aged 36, of Lothian Road, Intake, breach of restraining order, committed a further offence while subject to a community order, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £115 costs.

Kelly Ann Gimblett: aged 36, of Tudor Road, Intake, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Gavin Scott Lee: aged 34, of no fixed address, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.

Jordan Mangham: aged 21, of Staithes Walk, Denaby Main, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.

Shannon Mangham: aged 23, of Staithes Walk, Denaby Main, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.

Levi Mangham: aged 21, of Kilner Court, Denaby Main, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 12 weeks in prison, £200 costs.

Philip Wright: aged 41, of Mutual Street, Hexthorpe, harassment, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, failed to surrender to custody, £180 fine, £330 costs.

Anna Gamble: aged 33, of Grange Lane, New Rossington, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal or disposal of stolen goods, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Mark Millett: aged 34, of Park Avenue, Carcroft, breach of restraining order, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

Gareth Ian Wainwright: aged 25, of St Johns Walk, Adwick-upon-Dearne, breach of domestic violence order, £50 fine.

Amir Mirzai: aged 40, of Essex Avenue, Intake, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, criminal damage, community order, unpaid work requirement, £400 compensation.

John Butler: aged 35, of no fixed address, criminal damage, £120 fine, £1,000 compensation, £30 costs.

Alan James Hamilton: aged 31, of Fonteyn House, Parkway North, drunk and disorderly, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £80 fine, £30 costs.

Neil Hepworth: aged 45, of Ashfield Grove, Stainforth, driving without insurance, drink driving, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 26 months.

Skirmantas Smailys: aged 26, of Bentley Avenue, Hexthorpe, driving without insurance, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Paula Whitehead: aged 44, of Gargrave Close, Askern, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £26 compensation.

Jordan Lee Bailey: aged 22, of Chestnut Avenue, Wheatley Hills, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by a police officer, possession of a class A drug, £180 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence, order for the destruction of the drug.

Sheffield

The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Nicola Stockley: aged 43, of Calcot Park Avenue, Swinton, Doncaster, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, eight points on driving licence, £170 costs.

Anthony Gil: aged 31, of Northumberland Lane, Denaby Main, driving without insurance, £180 fine, £70 costs. disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Liam Andrew Greenwood: aged 31, of HMP Doncaster, breach of restraining order, 12 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £115 costs.

Barnsley

The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

Przmyslaw Wojciechowski: aged 39, of Pleasant View, Cudworth, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £115 costs.

Sam Lee Tasker: aged 38, of School Street, Thurnscoe, criminal damage, £80 fine, £500 compensation, £115 costs.

Martin Willis: aged 38, of Crown Avenue, Cudworth, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £25 compensation, £170 costs.

Darrell Jordan Vaughan: aged 20, of no fixed address, theft, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order, four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £158.99 compensation.

Nathan Mark Lang: aged 23, of no fixed address, theft, failed to provide a non-intimate sample, 12 weeks in prison.

Matthew David Speight: aged 31, of no fixed address, theft, possession of class B drug, 14 days on prison, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.