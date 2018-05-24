COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Ian Platts: aged 55, of Main Avenue, Edlington, drink driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failed to surrender to custody, 24 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £365 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Hayley Dorothy Armstrong: aged 33, of Sandbeck Court, Denaby, assault, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, failed to surrender to court, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £150 compensation, £300 costs.

Danny Tetley: aged 22, of Ripon Avenue, Wheatley Park, theft, £50 fine, £59.62 compensation, £75 costs.

David John Gething: aged 49, of Arnold Crescent, Mexborough, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £230 fine, £170 costs.

John Robert Marston: aged 33, of Rufford Road, Belle Vue, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, breach of anti-social behaviour order, 12 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Liam Derek Stapleton: aged 40, of Finkle Street, Bentley, assault, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, 26 weeks in prison, £150 compensation.

Dean James Kime: aged 42, of Main Street, Old Cantley, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, failed to surrender to custody, theft, 22 weeks in prison, £345.83 compensation,

Kerry Watson: aged 30, of Sandall Park Drive, Wheatley Hills, theft, failed to surrender to custody, £100 fine, £30 costs.

Craig Deakin: aged 42, of Adwick Road, Mexborough, breach of restraining order, 24 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Justin John James Fearon: aged 43, of Galsworthy Close, Balby, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, ten days in prison.

Lee Gary Goddard: aged 51, of Redbourne Road, Bentley, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £75 fine, £200 costs.

Mehemet Kaplan: aged 46, of Cusworth House, Camden Place, Balby Bridge, breach of non-molestation order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, assault, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

George Walter Oleksy: aged 59, of Wentworth House, St James Street, Town Centre, alcohol community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £435 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 30 months.

Joe McHale: aged 24, of Kenneth Avenue, Stainforth, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence, £250 costs.

Gary Ridgill: aged 38, of no fixed address, entered premises as a trespasser and stole items once inside, 16 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Christopher Sanderson: aged 21, of Emley House, St James Street, Balby Bridge, entered premises as a trespasser and stole items once inside, 16 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Margaret Elspeth Yeardley: aged 66, of Junction Road, Stainforth, assault, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £170 costs.

Robert Lesley Hassall: aged 37, of Wolsey Avenue, Intake, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £240 compensation.

Safraz Ahmed Mushtaq: aged 43, of Morley Road, Wheatley, assaulted a police constable in execution of their duty, £120 fine, £130 costs.

Gareth Ian Wainwright: aged 35, of St Johns Walk, Adwick-Upon-Dearne, theft, £480 compensation.

Gavin Scott Lee: aged 34, of no fixed address, theft, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, 28 days in prison, £115 costs.

Simon Trickett: aged 44, of New Street, Mexborough, criminal damage, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £150 compensation, £85 costs.

David Bailey: aged 40, of Rose Avenue, Balby, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, supervision default order made, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £75 costs.

Simon Hodgson: aged 35, of Manor Drive, Town Centre, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, failed to surrender to custody, 14 days in prison. £115 costs.

Gary Newcombe: aged 53, of Austerfield Avenue, Bentley, made a threat to kill intending that a person would fear that threat would be carried out, community order, rehabilitation activity order, £170 costs.

Craig Phillip Pattinson: aged 26, of Suffolk Road, Bircotes, took a vehicle without consent, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, assault, 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, six points on driving licence, restraining order imposed, £200 costs.

Jason Thomson: aged 32, of Willow Avenue, Thorne, assault, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation, £105 costs.

Sheffield

The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

David John Cutter: aged 44, of no fixed address, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £10 fine, £200 compensation.

Barnsley

The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

Aimee Gabrielle Hulme: aged 21, of no fixed address, breach of restraining order, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Sean Patrick William Keena: aged 38, of no fixed address, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, possession of a class B drug, harassment, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £85 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Karn John Hill: aged 23, of East View, Cudworth, harassment, £120 fine, £115 costs.