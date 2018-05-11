COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Maris Jekabsons: aged 34, of Stanhope Road, Wheatley, assault, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Michael Barry Laycock: aged 44, of Uttoxeter Avenue, Mexborough, failed to provide a specimen of breath, driving without insurance, community order, unpaid work requirement, £235 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Aivars Sunitis: aged 36, of Brooke Street, Wheatley, theft, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, failed to surrender to custody, 28 days in prison, £182 compensation, £300 costs.

Paul Tatton: aged 58, of Kings Crescent, Edlington, drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Matthew Porter: aged 32, of Ryedale Walk, Scawsby, carried a folding pocket knife in a public place without lawful authority, six months in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs.

Rajiv Kumar Joshi: aged 35, of Stoops Lane, Bessacarr, assault, community order, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £200 compensation, £620 costs.

Jamie John Pepper: aged 22, of Maple Road, Mexborough, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, driving a car without a test certificate, 12 weeks in prison suspended for two years, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Jason Brodie: aged 28, of Marson Avenue, Woodlands, criminal damage, £126 compensation, £85 costs.

Michael Cullingworth: aged 82, of Pamela Drive, Warmsworth, driving without due care and attention, £270 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 56 days.

Paul Daniel Atkins: aged 20, of Berwick Way, Intake, criminal damage, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, eight weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £50 compensation.

Sheldon Allen Jameson: aged 36, of Station Road, Stainforth, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.

Steven Andrew Gerry Clark: aged 31, of no fixed abode, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Leo Davitt-Tunnah: aged 25, of Welbeck Road, Bennetthorpe, driving without insurance, £100 fine, £115 costs.

Peter Ian Stone: aged 43, of no fixed address, attempted to enter premises as a trespasser with intent to steal, entered premises as a trespasser with intent to steal, carried a claw hammer, torch, gloves, screwdrivers, metal chisel, torch and other miscellaneous tools for use in connection with a theft, six weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Carl Edwards: aged 48, of Windsor View, Rossington, possession of a class A drug, £100 fine, £100 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Greg James Ball: aged 27, of Cherry Tree Drive, Thorne, drunk and disorderly, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, £75 fine, £115 costs.

Chantelle Griffiths: aged 22, of Springwell Lane, Balby, driving without insurance, drink driving, £180 costs, £115 costs, £180 fine, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Andrew Shaw: aged 51, of Adwick Road, Mexborough, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress in a racially motivated attack, £200 fine, £115 costs.

Sharon McMahon: aged 47, of Warmsworth Road, Balby, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £100 compensation.

Paul Shaw: aged 41, of Adwick Lane, Toll Bar, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £97.50 compensation.

Sonya Shaw: aged 40, of Adwick Lane, Toll Bar, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £97.50 compensation.

Michael Shaw: aged 27, of no fixed address, breach of non-molestation order, £200 fine, £115 costs.

Paul Cuthbert: aged 31, of Wharf House, Wharf Road, Town Centre, assault, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

David Hesketh: aged 38, of no fixed address, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £600 compensation, breach of restraining order.

Jake Thomas Cliffe: aged 19, of Tranquil Walk, Rossington, carried a black handled knife in a public place without lawful authority, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £300 costs, £1 compensation, order for the destruction of the knife.

Sarah Victoria Conner: aged 33, of Sandford Road, Balby, theft, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, 30 weeks in prison, £130 compensation.

Paul Stuart Young: aged 33, of Burton Road, Balby, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs.

Greg Francis Thornhill: aged 35, of Great Central Avenue, Balby, breach of restraining order, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £130 costs.

Nathan Vanstone: aged 25, of Finkle Street, Stainforth, criminal damage, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress in a racially motivated attack, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, £80 fine, £196 costs. £645 fine,

Sheffield

The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Gary Brown: aged 39, of Goodwin Crescent, Swinton, Doncaster, drink driving, £130 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Tyrell Anthony Tullet: aged 40, of High Street, Mexborough, Doncaster, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 16 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Scott Smedley: aged 30, of Cygnet Drive, Mexborough, Doncaster, drink driving, £680 fine, £153 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Barnsley

The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

Louise Fay Herbert: aged 40, of Park Avenue, Cudworth, theft, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, 14 weeks in prison, £115 costs, order for the destruction of equipment used in theft.