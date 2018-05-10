COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Dean Lowth: aged 44, of Belmont Avenue, Balby, theft, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £254 compensation.

Wayne Miller: aged 35, of Ayton Walk, Bentley, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, £50 fine, £75 costs.

Bruce Alexander Turner: aged 51, of Windsor Road, Town Fields, criminal damage, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 28 days in prison, £200 costs.

Simon Trickett: aged 44, of Harlington Court, Denaby Main, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Thomas Wilson: aged 26, of Atholl Crescent, Intake, criminal damage, breach of restraining order, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £470 compensation, restraining order imposed.

Jolene Dowling: aged 38, of The Homestead, Bentley, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £60 costs.

Thomas Taylor: aged 18, of no fixed address, entered premises as a trespasser with intent to steal, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 compensation.

Lee Wilburn: aged 28, of Belmont Avenue, Bentley, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £60 costs.

Scott Horsfield: aged 37, of Cawdor Street, Bentley, driving without insurance, took a vehicle without consent, two months in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £1,800 costs. disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Jay Madin: aged 25, of Headingly Way, Edlington, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £705 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 40 months.

Luke Joe Mickevicius: aged 22, of South Street, Hyde Park, theft, £100 fine, £36.49 compensation, £130 costs.

Mark Shuan Whitehead: aged 49, of Schofield Street, Mexborough, made a threat to kill intending that the person would fear the threat would be carried out, criminal damage, assault, 16 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £255 compensation.

Kelly Ann Roe: aged 42, of Willow Court, Selby Road, Askern, assault, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs.

Rebecca Sampson: aged 34, of Carr Hill, Balby, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £60 costs.

Corey O’Sullivan: aged 23, of Millfield Road, Thorne, assault, £100 compensation, £170 costs, restraining order imposed.

Paul Anthony Restall: aged 41, of no fixed address, used a counterfeit £20 note, failed to surrender to custody, three months in prison suspended for 12 months, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the counterfeit note.

Michael Wolverson: aged 48, of no fixed address, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.

Callum James Morris: aged 19, of Heatherwood Close, Intake, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £1 compensation, £300 costs.

Samantha Force: aged 45, of Amersall Road, Scawthorpe, assault, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £105 costs.

Annabelle Stacey McDonald: aged 30, of Lauder Road, Bentey, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Sam Anthony Scamans: aged 36, of Abingdon Road, Wheatley Hills, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, £30 fine, £30 costs.

Aaron Scott Poole: aged 25, of Crecy Avenue, Intake, assault causing actual bodily harm, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £300 compensation, £85 costs, restraining order imposed.

Paul Andrew Speight: aged 46, of Birch Grove, Conisbrough, theft, 14 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Zoe Ann Marie Jurj: aged 38, of Manor Road, Askern, criminal damage, assault, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Andrew John Keenan: aged 34, of Smith Square, Balby, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, four months in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Andrew Thomas Murphy: aged 27, of Petersgate, Scawthorpe, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £150 compensation, £105 costs.

Sheryl Louise Boswell: aged 37, of Armthorpe Road, Wheatley Hills, theft, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £56.50 compensation, £85 costs.

Carrie Louise Burton: aged 34, of Bramley Court, Denaby Main, assault, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £75 compensation, £85 costs.

Sheffield

The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Robert James Walmsley: aged 36, of Hatherley Road, Swinton, Doncaster, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, £120 fine, £60 costs.

Zoe Brown: aged 32, of Warmsworth Road, Balby, Doncaster, failed to surrender to custody, £40 fine, £30 costs.

Barnsley

The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

Dean Lee Day: aged 29, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, theft, criminal damage, 32 weeks in prison, £50 compensation.

James Gordon Leatt: aged 53, of The Orchard, Thurnscoe, Rotherham, assault, £525 fine, £673 costs, restraining order imposed,

Tracey Marie Wilson: aged 43, of Hollydene, Armthorpe, Doncaster, theft, carried a kitchen knife in a public place without lawful authority, failed to surrender to court, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, order for the destruction of the knife.