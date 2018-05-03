COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Mark Anthony Reece: aged 38, of Sandbeck House, Grove Place, Town Centre, entered premises as a trespasser and stole items once inside, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Lewis Byrne: aged 35, of Vulcan Mews, Auckley, drunk and disorderly, £200 fine, £115 costs.

Adam James Chester: aged 36, of Chapel Lane, Finningley, harassment, £170 costs, restraining order imposed.

Janet Veronica Clayton: aged 54, of Doncaster Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, drink driving, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for five years.

James Martin Cuthbert: aged 39, of Windsor Street, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, drink driving,community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Thomas Watson: aged 33, of Riverside Park, Thorne, drunk and disorderly, £133 fine, £115 costs.

Jospeh Bennia: aged 27, of Great Central Avenue, Balby, drink driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £200 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Lucy Annie Elizabeth Chantry: aged 39, of Sunflower Gardens, Bessacarr, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £250 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Peter Butler: aged 31, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, ten days in prison.

Ryan Liam Crichton: aged 25, of no fixed address, breach of restraining order, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Daniel Sutton: aged 30, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, £45 fine.

Sebastian Bak: aged 25, of Thorne Road, Town Centre, assault, criminal damage, 12 weeks in prison suspended by 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £1,000 compensation.

Guntis Soms: aged 29, of Laburnum Road, Mexborough, driving without insurance, £225 fine, £180 costs, six points on driving licence.

Jamie Wilkinson: aged 18, of Ings Road, Bentley, took a car without consent, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £285 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for five months.

Abdirahman Galayr: aged 37, of Franklin House, St Davids Drive, Cusworth, possession of a class B drug, £100 fine, £115 costs.

Andrew Raybould: aged 40, of Owston Road, Carcroft, breach of restraining order, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.

Christopher Turner: aged 43, of The Avenue, Bentley, theft, 14 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

David Michael Pepper: aged 28, of Sarrius Court, Cantley, assault causing actual bodily harm, possession of a class B drug, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, failed to surrender to custody, 48 weeks in prison, £400 compensation, order for the destruction of the drug.

Owen Anthony Stothard: aged 29, of Earlesmere Avenue, Balby, theft, 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £119.98 compensation.

Kevan Higgins: aged 32, of Howbeck Drive, Edlington, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £85 costs.

Lee John Paul Buckley: aged 33, of Bahram Grove, New Rossington, owned a dog which was dangerously out of control, £200 fine, £150 compensation, £330 costs, order that unless the dog must be kept under control and muzzled when in public it must be destroyed.

George Thomas Smith: aged 42, of The Paddock, Bailey Lane, Kirton Lane, Stainforth, theft, failed to surrender to court, 14 days in prison, £22 compensation.

Michael Bell: aged 35, of The Crescent, Woodlands, theft, carried a Black Handled Stanley Knife in a public place without lawful authority, failed to surrender to custody, 20 weeks in prison, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Claire Calvert: aged 47, of Willow Bridge Caravan Site, Hunt Lane, Bentley, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £50 compensation, £650 costs.

Amy Richardson: aged 34, of Dovecote Farm, Westfield Lane, Barnburgh, driving without due care and attention, driving a car which has not been issued with a test certificate, £201 fine, £115 costs, five points on licence.

Samir Rouizi: aged 44, of Sandringham Road, Intake, breach of restraining order, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Zara Boldy: aged 27, of Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe, assault, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs.

Steven Medlen: aged 20, of Lawn Road, Town Centre, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £100 compensation, £170 costs.

Sheffield

The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Rowan Joseph Pryer: aged 39, of no fixed address, theft, failed to provide a non-intimate sample, failed to surrender to custody, 18 weeks in prison, £155 costs.

Adam Paul Reddy: aged 33, of Windsor Square, Thurnscoe, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £200 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Adrian Wisniewski: aged 20, of no fixed address, theft, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £85 costs.

Barnsley

The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

Bradley Burgin: aged 31, of Newland Avenue, Cudworth, assault, criminal damage, 26 weeks in prison, £615 costs.