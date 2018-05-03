COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

Dylan Lamb, aged 70, is charged with 13 counts of various sexual offences
The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Mark Anthony Reece: aged 38, of Sandbeck House, Grove Place, Town Centre, entered premises as a trespasser and stole items once inside, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Lewis Byrne: aged 35, of Vulcan Mews, Auckley, drunk and disorderly, £200 fine, £115 costs.

Adam James Chester: aged 36, of Chapel Lane, Finningley, harassment, £170 costs, restraining order imposed.

Janet Veronica Clayton: aged 54, of Doncaster Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, drink driving, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for five years.

James Martin Cuthbert: aged 39, of Windsor Street, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, drink driving,community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Thomas Watson: aged 33, of Riverside Park, Thorne, drunk and disorderly, £133 fine, £115 costs.

Jospeh Bennia: aged 27, of Great Central Avenue, Balby, drink driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £200 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Lucy Annie Elizabeth Chantry: aged 39, of Sunflower Gardens, Bessacarr, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £250 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Peter Butler: aged 31, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, ten days in prison.

Ryan Liam Crichton: aged 25, of no fixed address, breach of restraining order, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Daniel Sutton: aged 30, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, £45 fine.

Sebastian Bak: aged 25, of Thorne Road, Town Centre, assault, criminal damage, 12 weeks in prison suspended by 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £1,000 compensation.

Guntis Soms: aged 29, of Laburnum Road, Mexborough, driving without insurance, £225 fine, £180 costs, six points on driving licence.

Jamie Wilkinson: aged 18, of Ings Road, Bentley, took a car without consent, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £285 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for five months.

Abdirahman Galayr: aged 37, of Franklin House, St Davids Drive, Cusworth, possession of a class B drug, £100 fine, £115 costs.

Andrew Raybould: aged 40, of Owston Road, Carcroft, breach of restraining order, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.

Christopher Turner: aged 43, of The Avenue, Bentley, theft, 14 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

David Michael Pepper: aged 28, of Sarrius Court, Cantley, assault causing actual bodily harm, possession of a class B drug, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, failed to surrender to custody, 48 weeks in prison, £400 compensation, order for the destruction of the drug.

Owen Anthony Stothard: aged 29, of Earlesmere Avenue, Balby, theft, 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £119.98 compensation.

Kevan Higgins: aged 32, of Howbeck Drive, Edlington, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £85 costs.

Lee John Paul Buckley: aged 33, of Bahram Grove, New Rossington, owned a dog which was dangerously out of control, £200 fine, £150 compensation, £330 costs, order that unless the dog must be kept under control and muzzled when in public it must be destroyed.

George Thomas Smith: aged 42, of The Paddock, Bailey Lane, Kirton Lane, Stainforth, theft, failed to surrender to court, 14 days in prison, £22 compensation.

Michael Bell: aged 35, of The Crescent, Woodlands, theft, carried a Black Handled Stanley Knife in a public place without lawful authority, failed to surrender to custody, 20 weeks in prison, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Claire Calvert: aged 47, of Willow Bridge Caravan Site, Hunt Lane, Bentley, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £50 compensation, £650 costs.

Amy Richardson: aged 34, of Dovecote Farm, Westfield Lane, Barnburgh, driving without due care and attention, driving a car which has not been issued with a test certificate, £201 fine, £115 costs, five points on licence.

Samir Rouizi: aged 44, of Sandringham Road, Intake, breach of restraining order, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Zara Boldy: aged 27, of Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe, assault, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs.

Steven Medlen: aged 20, of Lawn Road, Town Centre, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £100 compensation, £170 costs.

Sheffield

The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Rowan Joseph Pryer: aged 39, of no fixed address, theft, failed to provide a non-intimate sample, failed to surrender to custody, 18 weeks in prison, £155 costs.

Adam Paul Reddy: aged 33, of Windsor Square, Thurnscoe, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £200 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Adrian Wisniewski: aged 20, of no fixed address, theft, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £85 costs.

Barnsley

The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

Bradley Burgin: aged 31, of Newland Avenue, Cudworth, assault, criminal damage, 26 weeks in prison, £615 costs.