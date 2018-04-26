COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Jason Redvers Pickup: aged 34, of St Duke’s Crescent, Edlington, breach of restraining order, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Darren John Stanley: aged 30, of Cusworth House, Camden Place, Balby Bridge, assault, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, breach of restraining order, 26 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, must complete a Building Better Relationships Programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 compensation, £735 costs.

Craig Richard Deakin: aged 37, of Lowlands Walk, Askern, driving while using a mobile phone, theft, £135 fine, £205 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Michael Smith: aged 32, of Lonsdale Avenue, Intake, criminal damage, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Benjamin Low: aged 32, of Thrislington Square, Moorends, assault, £65 fine, £50 compensation, £115 costs.

Rachel Bowman: aged 38, of St Johns Croft, Wadworth, theft, discharged conditionally for nine months, £65 costs.

David Michael Spencer: aged 39, of Ashburton Close, Adwick Le Street, theft, failed to surrender to custody, £60 fine, £100 compensation, £75 costs.

Mark Scott Quinn: aged 37, of Edwin Lodge, Cooksbroom Lane, Hatfield, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, supervision default order made, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £250 costs.

Micheal Harris: aged 32, of Sycamore Road, Mexborough, breach of restraining order, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 compensation, £620 costs.

Laura Jayne Hooker: aged 30, of Broxholme Lane, Wheatley, theft, failed to surrender to custody, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, failed to attend a drug assessment, ten weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £60 compensation, £85 costs.

Stephen Paul Howarth: aged 28, of Park View Avenue, Adwick Le Street, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £50 fine, £105 costs.

Lewis Limb: aged 23, of Grangefield Court, Cantley, drink driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.

Lee Booth: aged 42, of Smith Street, Balby, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, £35 fine, £75 costs.

Emma Louise Griffin: aged 39, of Saxon Way, Harworth, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £450 compensation, £85 costs.

Joseph Allcock: aged 25, of Long Acre, Moss Croft Lane, Hatfield Woodhouse, possession of a class B drug, drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to court, £120 fine, £115 costs.

David Richard Wainer: aged 50, of Thorne Road, Wheatlety, assault, £200 fine, £200 compensation, £85 costs.

Elizabeth Barbour: aged 35, of Amersall Crescent, Scawthorpe, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 compensation, £170 costs.

Aaron Bridges: aged 28, of The Avenue, Bentley, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £105 costs.

Joseph Cheswick: aged 23, of Sickleworks Close, Conisbrough, drink driving, £200 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.

Ryan Crichton: aged 25, of Elm Green Lane, Conisbrough, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation, £105 costs, restraining order imposed.

Elizabeth Anne Rowe: aged 44, of Abbott Street, Hexthorpe, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £48 compensation.

Darren Squire: aged 45, of Manor Road, Istonville, criminal damage, discharged conditionally or 12 months, £105 costs.

Mark Strawbridge: aged 50, of Ansult Court, Bentley, drink driving, £200 fine, £105 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Anthony Hayward: aged 39, of Coniston Road, Mexborough, theft, discharged conditionally or 12 months, £105 costs.

Stacey Anne Oxenham: aged 31, of Ashmount Court, High Road. Balby, assault, committed a further offence while subject to a community order, community order, drug rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £50 compensation, £50 costs.

Sheffield

The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Matthew Neil Holt: aged 28, of Cusworth House, St James Street, Doncaster, had a yellow handled screwdriver for use in a theft when not in their home, interfered with a motor vehicle with the intention that theft of the vehicle or part of it would be carried out, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 42 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Lee Roberts: aged 47, of no fixed address, breach of an injunction, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 16 weeks in prison, £165 costs.

Stephanie Ann Coggan: aged 30, of no fixed address, theft, rehabilitation activity requirement, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, failed to surrender to custody, 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £115 costs.

David Jonathan Danks: aged 30, of no fixed address, criminal damage, ten weeks in prison, £184.55 compensation.

Lorna Learlin McDonald: aged 55, of no fixed address, breach of restraining order, six weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Dean Ward: aged 39, of HMP Doncaster, Marshgate, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, six weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Barnsley

The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

Stacy Bailey: aged 31, of Rose Grove, Wombwell, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Dean Alan Lodge: aged 38, of Snydale Road, Cudworth, drink driving, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.