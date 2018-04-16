COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.
Doncaster
Addresses Doncaster unless stated
Ryan Andrew: aged 19, of Ivanhoe Way, Sprotbrough, possession of a class B drug, assault, sent a message which was grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.
Krzysztof Zakieta: aged 43, of Open Plus House, College Road, Town Centre, obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, community order, unpaid work requirement, £50 compensation, £85 costs.
Jason William Oseman: aged Sheardown Street, Hexthorpe, breach of restraining order, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 14 weeks in prison, £165 costs.
David Hassall: aged 45, of King Georges Road, Rossington, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, theft, 26 weeks in prison, £112.27 compensation.
Kerry Lavina Watson: aged 20, of Westminster Crescent, Intake, theft, failed to surrender to custody, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £145.48 compensation.
Aaron Christopher Ramsey: aged 30, of Lime Tree Avenue, Armthorpe, criminal damage, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 compensation, £85 costs.
Mark James Flynn: aged 35, of Methley House, St James Street, Town Centre, theft, possession of a class B drug, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £110 compensation, order for the destruction of the drug.
John Edward Wilsher: aged 31, of Manor Estate, Toll Bar, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, £25 costs.
Shane Robinson: aged 33, of Oliver Road, Balby, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, driving without due care and attention, £133 fine, £115 costs, five points on driving licence.
Tyrell Anthony Tullett: aged 40, of High Street, Mexborough, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £215 compensation, £85 costs.
James Boyle: aged 43, of Shackleton Road, Wheatley Hills, assault, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs.
Natasha Ann Evans: aged 25, of Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with public spaces protection order, £220 fine, £280.05 costs.
Makenzie Kain: aged 40, of Stoneclose Avenue, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with public spaces protection order, £220 fine, £230 costs.
Andrzej Zamora: aged 63, of Shadyside, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with public spaces protection order, £100 fine, £280.05 costs.
Paul Oberg: aged 46, of Church Road, Kirk Sandall, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation, £20 costs.
Patrick Jordan Ronan: aged 25, of no fixed address, assault, 22 weeks in prison, £800 compensation.
Michael Taylor: aged 22, of Dodsworth Street, Mexborough, possession of a class B drug, £80 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Chad Derry Maddison: aged 26, of no fixed address, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £350 compensation, £170 costs, restraining order imposed.
Darren Anthony Anderson: aged 30, of Maple Grove, Armthorpe, theft, 14 weeks in prison, £115 costs.
Peter Brian Skidmore: aged 56, of Oldfield Crescent, Stainforth, drink driving, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 23 months.
Michael Neville Barratt: aged 35, of Kenyon Close, Thorne, theft, six weeks in prison, £115 costs.
Sarah Adams: aged 36, of Muirfield Avenue, Bessacarr, drink driving, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 36 months.
Jack Benjamin Hobbs: aged 23, possession of a class A drug, £40 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Peter Holmes: aged 37, of Pinewood Avenue, Armthorpe, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a community order, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.
Dale John Robert Rourke: aged 27, of Church Road, Stainforth, drunk and disorderly, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £160 fine, £75 costs.
Christopher Michael Stones: aged 45, of West End Court, Rossington, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £80 fine, £115 costs, ten points on driving licence.
Adam Boyd Whittaker: aged 33, of Glebe Road, Swinton, Mexborough, carried a folding pocket knife in a public place without lawful authority, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.
Carl Richardson: aged 23, of no fixed address, theft, 14 weeks in prison, £40 compensation.
Trudy Diane Wright: aged 35, of Mercel Avenue, Armthorpe, theft, four weeks in prison, £62.82 compensation.
Sheffield
The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court
Matthew Lee Alister: aged 46, of no fixed address, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.
Barnsley
The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court
Sara Louise Mulhern: aged 35, of Bartholomew Street, Wombwell, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £80 fine, £70 compensation, £85 costs.
Michael Richardson: aged 44, of Main Street, Wombwell, theft, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £60 compensation, £85 costs.
Anne Laithham: aged 58, of High Street, Goildthorpe, assault, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.
Joshua Montgomery Wilburn: aged 21, of Windermere Avenue, Goldthorpe, took a vehicle without consent and caused damage to it, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 12 months.