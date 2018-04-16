COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Ryan Andrew: aged 19, of Ivanhoe Way, Sprotbrough, possession of a class B drug, assault, sent a message which was grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

Krzysztof Zakieta: aged 43, of Open Plus House, College Road, Town Centre, obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, community order, unpaid work requirement, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Jason William Oseman: aged Sheardown Street, Hexthorpe, breach of restraining order, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 14 weeks in prison, £165 costs.

David Hassall: aged 45, of King Georges Road, Rossington, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, theft, 26 weeks in prison, £112.27 compensation.

Kerry Lavina Watson: aged 20, of Westminster Crescent, Intake, theft, failed to surrender to custody, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £145.48 compensation.

Aaron Christopher Ramsey: aged 30, of Lime Tree Avenue, Armthorpe, criminal damage, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 compensation, £85 costs.

Mark James Flynn: aged 35, of Methley House, St James Street, Town Centre, theft, possession of a class B drug, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £110 compensation, order for the destruction of the drug.

John Edward Wilsher: aged 31, of Manor Estate, Toll Bar, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, £25 costs.

Shane Robinson: aged 33, of Oliver Road, Balby, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, driving without due care and attention, £133 fine, £115 costs, five points on driving licence.

Tyrell Anthony Tullett: aged 40, of High Street, Mexborough, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £215 compensation, £85 costs.

James Boyle: aged 43, of Shackleton Road, Wheatley Hills, assault, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs.

Natasha Ann Evans: aged 25, of Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with public spaces protection order, £220 fine, £280.05 costs.

Makenzie Kain: aged 40, of Stoneclose Avenue, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with public spaces protection order, £220 fine, £230 costs.

Andrzej Zamora: aged 63, of Shadyside, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with public spaces protection order, £100 fine, £280.05 costs.

Paul Oberg: aged 46, of Church Road, Kirk Sandall, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation, £20 costs.

Patrick Jordan Ronan: aged 25, of no fixed address, assault, 22 weeks in prison, £800 compensation.

Michael Taylor: aged 22, of Dodsworth Street, Mexborough, possession of a class B drug, £80 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Chad Derry Maddison: aged 26, of no fixed address, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £350 compensation, £170 costs, restraining order imposed.

Darren Anthony Anderson: aged 30, of Maple Grove, Armthorpe, theft, 14 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Peter Brian Skidmore: aged 56, of Oldfield Crescent, Stainforth, drink driving, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 23 months.

Michael Neville Barratt: aged 35, of Kenyon Close, Thorne, theft, six weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Sarah Adams: aged 36, of Muirfield Avenue, Bessacarr, drink driving, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 36 months.

Jack Benjamin Hobbs: aged 23, possession of a class A drug, £40 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Peter Holmes: aged 37, of Pinewood Avenue, Armthorpe, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a community order, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Dale John Robert Rourke: aged 27, of Church Road, Stainforth, drunk and disorderly, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £160 fine, £75 costs.

Christopher Michael Stones: aged 45, of West End Court, Rossington, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £80 fine, £115 costs, ten points on driving licence.

Adam Boyd Whittaker: aged 33, of Glebe Road, Swinton, Mexborough, carried a folding pocket knife in a public place without lawful authority, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Carl Richardson: aged 23, of no fixed address, theft, 14 weeks in prison, £40 compensation.

Trudy Diane Wright: aged 35, of Mercel Avenue, Armthorpe, theft, four weeks in prison, £62.82 compensation.

Sheffield

The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Matthew Lee Alister: aged 46, of no fixed address, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Barnsley

The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

Sara Louise Mulhern: aged 35, of Bartholomew Street, Wombwell, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £80 fine, £70 compensation, £85 costs.

Michael Richardson: aged 44, of Main Street, Wombwell, theft, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £60 compensation, £85 costs.

Anne Laithham: aged 58, of High Street, Goildthorpe, assault, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Joshua Montgomery Wilburn: aged 21, of Windermere Avenue, Goldthorpe, took a vehicle without consent and caused damage to it, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 12 months.