COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

Court story.
Court story.

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

David Patrick Smith: aged 54, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, 14 days in prison.

Joanne Green: aged 41, of Clark Avenue, Belle Vue, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £50 fine, £75 costs.

Daniel James Collins: aged 26, of no fixed address, criminal damage, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, six months in prison, £100 compensation.

Peter Ian Stone: aged 44, of Cross Bank, Balby, carried a lock knife in a public place without lawful authority, carried a Stanley knife in a public place without lawful authority, committed a further offence while subject to conditional discharge, theft, 20 weeks in prison, order for destruction of the knife, £115 costs.

Wayne Noon: aged 45, of Shaftesbury House, Cardigan Road, Intake, production of class B drug, £100 fine, £115 costs, order for destruction of the drug.

Thomas Louis Payling: aged 20, of Wadworth Street, Denaby Main, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, £70 fine, £115 costs.

John Ryan Smith: aged 27, of Wath Road, Mexborough, possession of a class A drug, £110 fine, £115 costs, order for destruction of the drug.

Steven Hogg: aged 35, of Warwick Road, Intake, theft, £350 fine, £115 costs, order for destruction of the drug.

Sylvia Szafran: aged 28, of Hutton Croft, Armthorpe, had a vehicle which did not meet the insurance requirements of the Road Traffic Act 1988, £220 fine, £140 costs.

Daniel Turner: aged 36, of Hatchellwood View, Bessacarr, had a vehicle which was unlicensed, £220 fine, £140.84 costs.

Julian Haydon Brennan: aged 33, of Summerseat, Station Road, Blaxton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 18 months.

Kyle Masson: aged 22, of Bankwood Crescent, Rossington, drunk and disorderly, £111 fine, £115 costs.

Scott Pinder: aged 51, of Central Avenue, Woodlands, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 17 months.

David Porthouse: aged 43, of Avenue Road, Town Centre, drunk and disorderly, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, £40 fine, £115 costs.

Carl Stevens: aged 32, of Cunningham Road, Hyde Park, breach of non-molestation order, community order, rehabilitation activity order, £50 fine, £170 costs.

Ronald Michael Stork: aged 46, of Warmsworth Road, Balby, possession of class B drug, £80 fine, £115 costs.

John Reed: aged 55, of Beechfield Road, Dunscroft, was the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, the dog must be kept on a lead and muzzled when in a public place, £150 compensation, £170 costs.

Ryan Ostle: aged 24, of Douglas Road, Balby, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £300 compensation, £170 costs.

Annette Watts: aged 56, of Queens Road, Carcroft, entered premises as a trespasser and stole items once inside, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £385 costs.

Mark Derbyshire: aged 34, of St Peter’s Road, Balby, assault, four weeks in prison, £100 compensation.

Geoffrey Brian Ellison: aged 49, of Grassmere Drive, Carcroft, caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, a brindle female Staffordshire bull terrier, £350 costs, disqualified from owning an animal, keeping them, or participating in keeping them.

Sheffield

The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Jamie Joseph Brian Haythorne: aged 28, of no fixed address, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, £70 fine, £100 compensation, £40 costs.

Jonathan Hunt: aged 29, of no fixed address, fraud, breach of restraining order, theft, assault, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, 26 weeks in prison, £115 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for six months.

Christopher David Head: aged 69, of Thorne Road, Town Centre, Doncaster, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, failed to report an accident, £440 fine, £129 costs, five points on driving licence.

Richard Darren Litchfield: aged 41, of Middleham Road, Cantley, Doncaster, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for six months.

Rebecca Louise Anne Moses: aged 31, of Anfield Road, Bessacarr, failed to give the police information about the identity of the driver of a vehicle, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.

Cornel-Vasile Trifan: aged 40, of Edlington Lane, Edlington, failed to give the police information about the identity of the driver of a vehicle, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for six months.

Jason Colin Newell: aged 29, of Pryor Road, Conisbrough, driving without insurance, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 14 days.

Barnsley

The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

Andrew Oxley: aged 43, of Claycliffe Terrace, Goldthorpe, criminal damage, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, discharged conditionally for 16 months, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Connor Anthony Smith: aged 22, of Crown Avenue, Cudworth, assault, harassment, eight weeks in prison, £15 costs.

Nigel Pitcher: aged 39, of Aldham House Lane, Wombwell, assault, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £105 costs.

John Smith: aged 19, of Pitt Street, Wombwell, taking a vehicle without consent, driving without insurance, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £120 fine, £170 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 12 months.

Lee Dennis Taylor: aged 20, of Ings Lane Caravan Site, Ings Road, Wombwell, taking a vehicle without consent, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, drink driving, driving without insurance, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £120 fine, £170 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 18 months.