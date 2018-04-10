COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

David Patrick Smith: aged 54, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, 14 days in prison.

Joanne Green: aged 41, of Clark Avenue, Belle Vue, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £50 fine, £75 costs.

Daniel James Collins: aged 26, of no fixed address, criminal damage, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, six months in prison, £100 compensation.

Peter Ian Stone: aged 44, of Cross Bank, Balby, carried a lock knife in a public place without lawful authority, carried a Stanley knife in a public place without lawful authority, committed a further offence while subject to conditional discharge, theft, 20 weeks in prison, order for destruction of the knife, £115 costs.

Wayne Noon: aged 45, of Shaftesbury House, Cardigan Road, Intake, production of class B drug, £100 fine, £115 costs, order for destruction of the drug.

Thomas Louis Payling: aged 20, of Wadworth Street, Denaby Main, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, £70 fine, £115 costs.

John Ryan Smith: aged 27, of Wath Road, Mexborough, possession of a class A drug, £110 fine, £115 costs, order for destruction of the drug.

Steven Hogg: aged 35, of Warwick Road, Intake, theft, £350 fine, £115 costs, order for destruction of the drug.

Sylvia Szafran: aged 28, of Hutton Croft, Armthorpe, had a vehicle which did not meet the insurance requirements of the Road Traffic Act 1988, £220 fine, £140 costs.

Daniel Turner: aged 36, of Hatchellwood View, Bessacarr, had a vehicle which was unlicensed, £220 fine, £140.84 costs.

Julian Haydon Brennan: aged 33, of Summerseat, Station Road, Blaxton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 18 months.

Kyle Masson: aged 22, of Bankwood Crescent, Rossington, drunk and disorderly, £111 fine, £115 costs.

Scott Pinder: aged 51, of Central Avenue, Woodlands, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 17 months.

David Porthouse: aged 43, of Avenue Road, Town Centre, drunk and disorderly, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, £40 fine, £115 costs.

Carl Stevens: aged 32, of Cunningham Road, Hyde Park, breach of non-molestation order, community order, rehabilitation activity order, £50 fine, £170 costs.

Ronald Michael Stork: aged 46, of Warmsworth Road, Balby, possession of class B drug, £80 fine, £115 costs.

John Reed: aged 55, of Beechfield Road, Dunscroft, was the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, the dog must be kept on a lead and muzzled when in a public place, £150 compensation, £170 costs.

Ryan Ostle: aged 24, of Douglas Road, Balby, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £300 compensation, £170 costs.

Annette Watts: aged 56, of Queens Road, Carcroft, entered premises as a trespasser and stole items once inside, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £385 costs.

Mark Derbyshire: aged 34, of St Peter’s Road, Balby, assault, four weeks in prison, £100 compensation.

Geoffrey Brian Ellison: aged 49, of Grassmere Drive, Carcroft, caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, a brindle female Staffordshire bull terrier, £350 costs, disqualified from owning an animal, keeping them, or participating in keeping them.

Sheffield

The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Jamie Joseph Brian Haythorne: aged 28, of no fixed address, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, £70 fine, £100 compensation, £40 costs.

Jonathan Hunt: aged 29, of no fixed address, fraud, breach of restraining order, theft, assault, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, 26 weeks in prison, £115 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for six months.

Christopher David Head: aged 69, of Thorne Road, Town Centre, Doncaster, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, failed to report an accident, £440 fine, £129 costs, five points on driving licence.

Richard Darren Litchfield: aged 41, of Middleham Road, Cantley, Doncaster, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for six months.

Rebecca Louise Anne Moses: aged 31, of Anfield Road, Bessacarr, failed to give the police information about the identity of the driver of a vehicle, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.

Cornel-Vasile Trifan: aged 40, of Edlington Lane, Edlington, failed to give the police information about the identity of the driver of a vehicle, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for six months.

Jason Colin Newell: aged 29, of Pryor Road, Conisbrough, driving without insurance, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 14 days.

Barnsley

The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

Andrew Oxley: aged 43, of Claycliffe Terrace, Goldthorpe, criminal damage, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, discharged conditionally for 16 months, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Connor Anthony Smith: aged 22, of Crown Avenue, Cudworth, assault, harassment, eight weeks in prison, £15 costs.

Nigel Pitcher: aged 39, of Aldham House Lane, Wombwell, assault, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £105 costs.

John Smith: aged 19, of Pitt Street, Wombwell, taking a vehicle without consent, driving without insurance, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £120 fine, £170 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 12 months.

Lee Dennis Taylor: aged 20, of Ings Lane Caravan Site, Ings Road, Wombwell, taking a vehicle without consent, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, drink driving, driving without insurance, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £120 fine, £170 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 18 months.