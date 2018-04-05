COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Grant Mark Prescott: aged 23, of King Georges Court, Stainforth, committed breach of the peace, £85 costs.

Ricky Hughes: aged 28, of Stanley Square, Kirk Sandall, theft, 375 fine, £115 costs.

Gary Stewart Lumsden: aged 51, of no fixed address, drunk and disorderly, £50 fine, £115 costs.

Razvan Munteanu: aged 25, of Watch House Lane, Bentley, drug driving, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Lloyd Thomas Lawrence Forey: aged 29, of Grangefield Road, Rossington, assault, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Joanne Cheryl Cronin: aged 41, of Montrose Avenue, Intake, attempted theft, failed to surrender to custody, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £120 costs.

Jennifer Footitt: aged 35, of Brockhole Close, Cantley, theft, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, taking a vehicle without consent, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for five months.

Michael Neville Barrett: aged 35, of Kenyon Close, Thorne, driving without a licence, driving while disqualified, driving without due care and attention, 12 weeks in prison, £315 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for two years.

Katherine Wigglesworth: aged 33, of Grainger Close, Edlington, drunk and disorderly, £50 fine, £115 costs.

Kevin Donkin: aged 60, of Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills, theft, £100 fine, £115 costs.

Tusbir Hussain: aged 35, of Warmsworth Road, Balby, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.

Shelley Farrow: aged 33, of no fixed address, entered premises as a trespasser and stole items once inside, criminal damage, community order, exclusion requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £500 compensation.

Anthony Charles Green: aged 27, of Edward Road, Skellow, drink driving, £200 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Michael Gurnhill: aged 45, of Coppice Road, Highfields, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Luke Oleisky: aged 26, of Wintersett Drive, Bessacarr, drug driving, £225 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Kirsty Louise Cross: aged 29, of Sandford Road, Balby, criminal damage, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £170 costs.

Gillian Downing: aged 51, of Kirton Lane, Thorne, drink driving, £1,000 fine, £185 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.

Anthony Parker: aged 18, of St Anne’s Road, Bennetthorpe, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Abbey Lisa Marie Teal: aged 22, of Greenwood Avenie, Harworth, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 compensation, £170 costs,

Derek Geoffrey Smith: aged 40, of Fenland Road, Thorne, carried a knife in a public place without lawful authority, theft, failed to surrender to custody, eight weeks in prison.

Lee Mark Whinfrey: aged 34, of New Street, Carcroft, breach of restraining order, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £150 fine, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Marek Gazi: aged 44, of Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe, breach of public spaces protection order. £100 fine, £210.05 costs.

Jade Gant: age unknown, of Staveley Street, Edlington, failed to comply with a community protection notice under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, £440 fine, £747.84 costs.

Liam Harvey: aged 27, of Staveley Street, Edlington, failed to comply with a community protection notice under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, £100 fine, £525.69 costs.

Christopher Mark Helliwell: aged 45, of Shaftesbury House, Cardigan Road, Intake, assault, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, 14 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £200 costs.

James Boyle: aged 43, of Shackleton Road, Wheatley Hills, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Sheffield

The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Luke Cockrell: aged 21, of Oak Lea Avenue, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £110 fine, £30 costs.

Christopher Paul Shaw: aged 27, of First Square, Stainforth, Doncaster, failed to give the police information about the identity of a driver, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Simon Jonathan Tierney: aged 48, of Staithes Walk, Denaby Main, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Barnsley

The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

Thomas Stephen Cruise: aged 20, of South Drive, Bolton-on-Dearne, criminal damage, assault, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £75 compensation, £185 costs.

John Nicholas Kelly: aged 38, of Sheaf Crescent, Bolton-on-Dearne, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £500 fine, £150 fine, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.