COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

David George Coultard: aged 44, of Coronation Road, Balby, theft, failed to surrender to court, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £85 costs.

Darrell Joseph Coleman: aged 19, of Wharf House, Wharf Road, town centre, failed to comply with the supervision requirements following release from prison, £75 costs.

Norbert Czyzewicz: aged 37, of Sheppard Road, Balby, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £10 fine.

Sam Holmes: aged 29, of Copley Road, town centre, failed to attend a supervision appointment following release from prison, supervision default order made, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring.

Alan Jones: aged 39, of no fixed address, breach of public spaces protection order, £100 fine, £115 costs.

Rodzers Circenis: aged 29, of no fixed address, assault, 13 weeks in prison, failed to surrender to custody, restraining order imposed, £115 costs.

Christopher Nathan Long: aged 26, of Staveley Street, Edlington, carried a lock knife in public without lawful authority, community order, unpaid work requirement, £435 costs, order for the destruction of the knife.

Tony Potts: aged 35, of Warmsworth Road, Balby, failed to comply with the supervision requirements following release from prison, supervision default order made, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £75 costs.

Ben Vincent Wayman: aged 22, of Lawn Avenue, Woodlands and Jossey Lane, Scawthorpe, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, assault, failed to surrender to custody, possession of a class A drug, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, 16 weeks in prison, £600 compensation, £160 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Alan Ryan Peter Leedale: aged 34, of Montrose Avenue, Intake, sent a text message to a person causing them fear that violence would be used against them, disclosed a private sexual photograph or film with the intention of causing a person distress, 18 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed.

Billy Saddlington: aged 18, of Riverdale Road, Scawthorpe, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £20 fine.

Jack Anthony Thorpe: aged 18, of Gordon Road, Edlington, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £20 fine.

Kevin Daniel Fullerton: aged 33, of Abbott Street, Hexthorpe, theft, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £219 compensation.

Daniel Lewis Spink: aged 31, of Wike Gate Road, Thorne, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £450 fine, 245 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Daniel James Collins: aged 26, of Rose Avenue, Balby, carried a black kitchen knife in a public place without lawful authority, theft, failed to surrender to custody, six months in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £115 costs.

Cameron Dixon: aged 35, of Farnall Close, Dunscroft, drink driving, drug driving, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for three years, £200 costs.

Tony Lee Reckless: aged 38, of The Grove, Wheatley Hills, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 10 weeks in prison, £200 costs.

Gavin Shane Knight: aged 32, of Crag Road, Denaby Main, entered premises as a trespasser with intent to steal, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Louis Robson: aged 25, of Mansfield Crescent, Skellow, failed to provide a specimen of blood, four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for nine months.

Adam Brown: aged 31, of Montrose Avenue, Intake, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £115 costs, ten points on driving licence.

Anthony Lee Pilkington: aged 36, of Orchard Mews, Bolton-upon-Dearne, drink driving, £250 fine, £115 costs.

Bruce Alexander Turner: aged 51, of Windsor Road, Town Fields, drunk and disorderly, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £50 fine, £80 costs.

Lee Meehan: aged 36, of Carr House Road, Hyde Park, assault, criminal damage, 14 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, must complete a Building Better Relationships Programme, £450 compensation, £85 costs.

James Michael Dorrian: aged 30, or Morton Road, Mexborough, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Steven Craig Crossley: aged 25, of Tudor Road, Intake, drug driving, driving without insurance, £240 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

David Stocks Jenkinson: aged 37, of St Mary’s Road, Town Centre, criminal damage, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £250 compensation, £170 costs.

Vanessa Jewkes: aged 28, of Bristol Avenue, Wheatley Hills, harassment, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £105 costs.

Nathan John Taylor: aged 27, of Lakeside Boulevard, Lakeside, drink driving, £450 fine, £130 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Kelly Utley: aged 29, of Roberts Road, Edlington, drink drivng, £350 fine, £120 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 19 months.

Sheffield

The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Andrew Twynham: aged 50, of Sycamore Flats, Burman Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs, six points on driving licence.

Barnsley

The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

Hayley Lee Magee: aged 29, of Janets Walk, Wombwell, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £80 fine, £250 compensation, £200 costs.