COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Steven Richard Oulton: aged 34, of Elm Green Lane, Conisbrough, criminal damage, failed to attend a drugs assessment, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, curfew requirement with electronic requirement, £110 compensation, £50 costs.

Carl Richardson: aged 23, of no fixed address, theft, six weeks in prison, £100 compensation.

Srya Azeaz: aged 36, of Littlemore Lane, Balby, assaulted a police constable, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation, £300 costs.

Liam Askin: aged 19, of East Lane, Stainforth, criminal damage, possession of a class B drug, fraud, four weeks in prison, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Simon David Handrick: aged 27, of Bankwood Crescent, New Rossington, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation, £105 costs.

Neil Pownall: aged 51, of Barnstone Street, Hexthorpe, drink driving, £300 fine, £430 costs, ten points on driving licence.

Graham Lee Jones: aged 34, of Lowlands Walk, Askern, entered premises as a trespasser and stole items once inside, failed to surrender to custody, 12 months in prison suspended for 12 weeks, drug rehabilitation activity, rehabilitation activity requirement, £425 costs.

Shane Patrick Murphy: aged 25, of Welfare Avenue, Conisbrough, criminal damage, assault, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, £400 compensation.

Matthew Neil Holt: aged 28, of Roberts Road, Balby, theft, attempted theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £199.86 compensation.

Terry Smith: aged 25, of High Hazel Road, Moorends, theft, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £38.99 compensation, £20 costs.

Dale John Robert Rourke: aged 26, of Church Street, Stainforth, went on to a football pitch without lawful authority, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Debra Embley: aged 39, of Ellerker Avenue, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, supervision order made, curfew requirement with electronic requirement, £75 costs.

Andrew Hodgson: aged 44, of The Homestead, Bentley, failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence, £50 fine, £75 costs.

Kane Pul Anthony Needham: aged 19, of Straight Lane, Goldthorpe, Rotherham, carried a meat cleaver in a public place without lawful authority, carried a serrated knife in a public place without lawful authority, carried items for use in a theft, committed to a young offender institution for 16 weeks, £115 costs.

Amanda Jane Owen: aged 47, of no fixed address, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.

Howard Lee Panks: aged 34, of New Park Estate, Stainforth, possession of a class B drug, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £145 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence, order for the destruction of the drug.

Jamie John Pepper: aged 21, of Maple Road, Mexborough, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Derek Geoffrey Smith: aged 40, of Fenland Road, Thorne, theft, driving while disqualified, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 12 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Gavin Knight: aged 32, of no fixed address, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Tammy Louise Wilkinson: aged 41, of no fixed address, theft, £135 compensation, £155 costs.

Craig Lee Grimshaw: aged 31, of Daylands Avenue, Consibrough, driving without a licence, criminal damage, driving without insurance, breach of restraining order, failed to comply with requirements of a community order, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, criminal damage, eight weeks in prison, six points on driving licence, restraining order imposed, £650 compensation.

Shane Zlobinski: aged 30, of Adlard Road, Wheatley Hills, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, community order, unpaid work requirement, £550 compensation.

Thomas Martin Callery: aged 22, of Ashburton Close, Adwick-Le-Street, theft, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £299.97 compensation.

Dawn Haslam: aged 45, of Manor Estate, Toll Bar, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £31.90 compensation.

Gary John Devy; aged 35, of Coronation Road, Balby, theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, £444.94 compensation.

Sheffield

The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Stephen Phillip Keeley: aged 30, of Doncaster Lane, Woodlands, Doncaster, assault, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £150 compensation, £105 costs.

Jay Henderson: aged 31, of Ferry Boat Farm, Ferry Boat Lane, Old Denaby, Doncaster, failed to report an accident, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, taking a vehicle without due care and attention, driving without due care and attention, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 24 months, £250 compensation.

Claire Beaney: aged 32, of Church Lane, Barnburgh, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £100 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Glynn Kozlowski: aged 23, of Hall Gate, Mexborough, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £440 fine, £129 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Lee Keith Richards: aged 37, of Burton Avenue, Balby, failed to give information about the identity of a driver to the police, £250 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Aaron Tissington: aged 20, of no fixed address, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £25 fine, £170 costs.

Barnsley

The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

Adrian Joe Sylvester: aged 24, of Blythe Street, Wombwell, drunk and disorderly, £100 fine, £115 compensation.