COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Michael Neville Barrett: aged 35, of Browns Lane, Thorne, theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £72 compensation, £50 costs.

Lee Keith Richards: aged 37, of Burton Avenue, Balby, assault, community order, must complete a Building Better Relationships Programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, £385 costs.

Peter Holmes: aged 37, of Pinewood Avenue, Armthorpe, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Dean James Kime: aged 42, of Sarius Court, Cantley, theft, failed to surrender to custody, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, assault, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 21 weeks in prison, £174.30 compensation.

Malcolm Gary Daniels: aged 44, of Foster Road, Thorne, assault, £1944 fine, £150 compensation, £170 costs.

Lefa Joe Bull: aged 25, of Ashburton Close, Adwick-Le-Street, theft, possession of a class B drug, six weeks in prison, £10 compensation, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

David George Coultard: aged 43, of Coronation Road, Balby, theft, 28 days in prison, £200 costs.

Paul Bridgewood: aged 34, of Almond Avenue, Armthorpe, theft, £50 fine, £105 costs.

Terence Gaskin: aged 44, of Stocksbridge Lane, Bentley, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, 14 days in prison.

Keira Shields: aged 27, of no fixed address, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £200 compensation, £100 costs.

Aaron James Rylance: aged 28, of Staveley Street, Edlington, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, six weeks in prison, £20 compensation.

Ricky Lee Twardowski: aged 33, of Hackett Close, Carcroft, criminal damage, £100 compensation.

Tony John Potts: aged 35, of Shadyside, Hexthorpe, possession of a class A drug, theft, failed to surrender to court, six weeks in prison, order for destruction of the drug, £115 costs.

Russell Nigel Riley: aged 37, of Woodhouse Road, Wheatley Park, assault, theft, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, 20 weeks in prison, £115 compensation.

Billy Saddington: aged 18, of Hunt Lane, Bentley, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, football banning order imposed.

Robert Adam Lynskey: aged 36, of Princess Crescent, Edlington, failed to provide a sample, theft, failed to surrender to custody, four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £115 costs.

Anthony Fletcher: aged 20, of Belle Vue Avenue, Belle Vue, assault, £70 fine, restraining order imposed, £115 costs, order for the destruction of a machette,

Christopher Harker: aged 28, of Vaughan Avenue, Town Centre, committed an act of indecency, £220 fine, £115 costs.

Ashley Dale Metcalf: aged 35, of Britten House, Beckett Road, Wheatley Park, theft, community order, drug rehabiliation activity requirement, £40 fine, £85 costs.

Kevin Muli: aged 25, of Regent Grove, Cusworth, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £40 fine, £70 costs.

Ben Taylor: aged 22, of Bradford Road, Wheatley Park, driving without insurance, drink driving, taking a vehicle without consent, driving while disqualified, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for three years.

David Jackson: aged 36, of Markham Avenue, Carcroft, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £75 costs.

Neil Ricky Groves: aged 38, of Howbeck Drive, Edlington, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £18 compensation, £105 costs.

Jonathan James Anthony Oldfield: aged 39, of St Catherines, Tickhill Road, Tickhill, assault, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs.

Jamie Paul Simpson: aged 27, of Aldam Road, Balby, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £75 fine, £115 costs.

Sharon Harris-Clarke: aged 45, of Sutton Road, Askern, driving without due care and attention, £133 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Sean Hawkins: aged 32, of Windsor View, New Rossington, failed to comply with an order under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, £66 fine, £115 costs.

Dale Keith White: aged 37, of Cross Bank, Balby, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £85 costs.

Sheffield

The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Matthew John Boultby: aged 36, of no fixed address, theft, six weeks in prison, £127.63 compensation.

Gary Wayne Bates: aged 34, of Marshgate, Doncaster, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, £50 fine, £225 compensation, £115 costs.

Joshua James Nuttall: aged 28, of Haydock Close, Mexborough, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for two years.

Samuel Francis Rhodes: aged 26, of no fixed address, assault, criminal damage, eight weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Barnsley

The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

Razvan Tedorescu: aged 26, of Thorne Road, Town Centre, Doncaster, theft, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Jill Auckland: aged 54, of Stonyford Road, Wombwell, assault, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £300 compensation, £170 costs.

Frank Jones: aged 58, of Highstone View, Worsbrough Common, assault, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.