COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Liam Jackson: aged 35, of Sunnymede View, Askern, attempted criminal damage, drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody, £250 fine, £115 costs.

Krishna Sha: aged 29, of no fixed address, breach of restraining order, 12 weeks in prison, £200 costs.

Mehmet Kaplan: aged 46, of Cusworth House, St James Street, Hyde Park, breach of non-molestation order, £100 fine, £115 costs.

Hayley Jayne Sanderson: aged 33, of Queens Road, Wheatley, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £85 costs.

Adam Nichols: aged 22, of Garden Terrace, Bentley, theft, £40 fine, £50 costs.

Dolars Aleksandrs: aged 50, of Penistone Street, Town Centre, criminal damage, theft, £250 compensation, £85 costs, £80 fine.

Jade Cunliffe: aged 21, of Shaftesbury House, Cardigan Road, Intake, criminal damage, assaulted a police officer, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 compensation.

Gavin Peter Jarmolinski: aged 38, of Marlborough Road, Thorne, harassment, six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £200 costs.

Arabela Gina Muntean: aged 25, of Abbott Street, Hexthorpe, theft, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs.

Christopher Hayton: aged 37, of HMP Doncaster, fraud, 26 weeks, £115 costs.

Robert John Taylor: aged 36, of Lindrick Close, Bessacarr, driving without insurance, possession of a class A drug, £140 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence, order for destruction of the drug.

David Warren: aged 55, of Checkstone Avenue, Bessacarr, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.

Samuel Thomas Bulman: aged 25, of Wensleydale Road, Scawsby, drink driving, £300 fine, £115 costs, ten points on driving licence.

Dean Hetherington: aged 36, of St Catherines Road, Balby, theft, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £666 compensation.

John Hetherington: aged 25, of Brampton Lane, Armthorpe, drink driving, £438 fine, £128 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.

Matthew Ian Casey: aged 28, of Meadowfield Road, Barnby Dun, criminal damage, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, nine weeks in prison, restraining order, £20 compensation, £200 costs.

Tony Mangham: aged 41, of no fixed address, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 72 days in prison, £115 costs.

Lisa Jane Staveley: aged 41, of Whittington Street, Wheatley, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £130 costs.

Rebecca Jane Lyne: aged 36, of Fenland Road, Thorne, theft, failed to surrender to custody, 30 weeks in prison, 537.87 compensation.

Steven Fairham: aged 38, of Ellers Drive, Bessacarr, theft, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £530 compensation, £200 costs.

Gurvinder Singh: aged 27, of Chequer Road, Hyde Park, assault, community order, unpaid work requirement, £400 compensation, £620 costs.

Nathan Stephen Naughton: aged 20, of Farringdon Drive, Rossington, drug driving, £435 fine, £443 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Darren Barton: aged 43, of Miller Lane, Thorne, theft, breach of restraining order, 26 weeks in prison, £463.26 compensation.

Maurice McCarthy Hunter: aged 51, of Royston Avenue, Bentley, theft, failed to surrender to custody, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £236 compensation, £100 costs.

Michael John Spouse: aged 19, of Aylesbury Road, Intake, fraud, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £30 compensation, £85 costs.

Michael Shaun Wolverson: aged 48, of The Crescent, Woodlands Road, Woodlands, assault, £40 fine, £100 compensation, £115 costs.

Andrew Carl Buckley: aged 31, of The Crescent, Woodlands Road, Woodlands, criminal damage, restraining order imposed, £750 fine, £80 compensation, £695 costs.

Tomasz Bowtruczuk: aged 30, of Tennison Road, Bentley, drink driving, £300 fine, £280 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Oliver Hedley Corney: aged 27, of Beaumont Avenue, Woodlands, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

Tye Lennox Roberts: aged 26, of no fixed address, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £20 costs.

Garry John Young: aged 36, of Wharf House, Wharf Road, Town Centre, assault, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £120 compensation, £85 costs, £40 fine.

Tyron Davidson: aged 21, of no fixed address, criminal damage, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, eight weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Stephen Michael Durose: aged 37, of no fixed address, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, theft, failed to surrender to custody, seven days in prison, £115 costs.

Sheffield

The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Tracey Keeling: aged 35, of Waterside View, Conisbrough, Doncaster, failed to provide a specimen, £300 fine, £330 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Barnsley

The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

Lee Allen: aged 32, of Cemetery Road, Wombwell, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £609.43 compensation, restraining order imposed.

Geoff Eckersley: aged 52, of Copeland Road, Wombwell, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, restraining order imposed, £80 fine, £115 costs.