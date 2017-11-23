Search

COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

Gavel and scales
Gavel and scales

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Gavin John Coltart: aged 37, of Willow Grove, Thorne, drink driving, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do by a police officer, failed to surrender to custody, breach of non-molestation order, failed to comply with requirements of a community order, 12 weeks in prison, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.

Sammy Anthony Singleton: aged 27, of Bentley Avenue, Hexthorpe, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 18 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Emma Louise Twardoswki: aged 36, of Arundel Road, Norton, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, driving without due care and attention, £80 fine, failed to provide a specimen, eight weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for two years.

Ricky Twardoswki: aged 33, of Hackett Close, Carcroft, using threatening, abusive or insulting words to cause harassment, alarm or distress, £50 compensation.

Don Polson: aged 50, of Milfield Road, Thorne, assault, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, programme requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £200 costs.

Sally Elizabeth Brookes: aged 41, of Sherwood Avenue, Edenthorpe, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £135 costs.

Martin Louis Fullwood: aged 39, of Paddock Close, Cusworth, theft, two weeks in prison, £19.96 compensation.

Mark Raymond Wilson: aged 30, of no fixed address, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, 24 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Robin Edward Hall: aged 31, of Wheatley Park Road, Bentley, carried items which could be used in a theft, failed to surrender to custody, 20 weeks in prison, £615 costs.

Luke Patrick Mangham: aged 28, of Kestrel Drive, Mexborough, assault, community order made, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £385 costs.

James Richardson: aged 28, of Hall Street, Barnburgh, £200 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Billy Taylor: aged 22, of Arnold Crescent, Mexborough, drunk and disorderly, assault, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £250 compensation.

Lee Anthony Footitt: aged 45, of Palmer Street, Hyde Park, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, £150 fine, £115 costs, restraining order imposed.

Yuwaraj Pun: aged 30, of Leinster Avenue, Intake, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, community order, unpaid work requirement, £1,000 compensation.

Liam Paul Chrimes: aged 35, of Stretton Close, Bessacarr, sent a message that was grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Maurice Joplin: aged 56, of Bondfield Avenue, New Rossington, theft, £100 fine, £164.20 compensation, £85 costs.

Craig Bradder: aged 32, of Limbreck Court, Bentley, obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, £120 fine, £115 costs.

Christopher Benjamin Clark: aged 28, of Wildene Drive, Mexborough, drink driving, £150 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Steven Alexander Clark: aged 39, of Swinburne Avenue, Adwick-Le-Street, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs.

Jessica Hamshaw: aged 19, of Templestowe Gate, Conisbrough, driving without due care and attention, £400 fine, £125 costs, five points on driving licence.

Anthony Michael Machin: aged 58, of Orchard Street, Hexthorpe, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 21 months.

Conner Joe Martin: aged 22, of Norfolk Road, Bircotes, driving without insurance, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Marian Micoda: aged 31, of Harewood Road, Town Moor, drunk and disorderly, £220 fine, £115 costs.

Tracy Alexandra Simpson: aged 49, of Belmont Avenue, Balby, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £6.98 compensation.

Ricky Trueman: aged 34, of Stonecliff Walk, Denaby Main, committed an act of indecency, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £20 costs.

Ryan Winter: aged 24, of Sarrius Court, Cantley, possession of class B drug, drunk and disorderly, £120 fine, £115 costs, order for destruction of drug.

Sheffield

The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Lee Malcolm Gavin: aged 40, of no fixed address, theft, failed to surrender to custody, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement.

Daniel Nicholson: aged 29, of Doncaster Road, Mexborough, Doncaster, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £250 fine, £115 costs.

Barnsley

The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

Teresa Dohmatob: aged 35, of Villa Park Road, Cantley, Doncaster, driving without insurance, failed to provide a specimen, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £179 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 48 months.

Gary Reid: aged 27, of Doncaster Road, Goldthorpe, persistently used a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Karl Lee Ward: aged 19, of no fixed address, entered premises and stole items once inside, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £35 compensation, £85 costs.

Joe Craig Tansley: aged 34, of Ainsdale Avenue, Goldthorpe, assault, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £100 compensation.