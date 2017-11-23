COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Gavin John Coltart: aged 37, of Willow Grove, Thorne, drink driving, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do by a police officer, failed to surrender to custody, breach of non-molestation order, failed to comply with requirements of a community order, 12 weeks in prison, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.

Sammy Anthony Singleton: aged 27, of Bentley Avenue, Hexthorpe, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 18 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Emma Louise Twardoswki: aged 36, of Arundel Road, Norton, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, driving without due care and attention, £80 fine, failed to provide a specimen, eight weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for two years.

Ricky Twardoswki: aged 33, of Hackett Close, Carcroft, using threatening, abusive or insulting words to cause harassment, alarm or distress, £50 compensation.

Don Polson: aged 50, of Milfield Road, Thorne, assault, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, programme requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £200 costs.

Sally Elizabeth Brookes: aged 41, of Sherwood Avenue, Edenthorpe, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £135 costs.

Martin Louis Fullwood: aged 39, of Paddock Close, Cusworth, theft, two weeks in prison, £19.96 compensation.

Mark Raymond Wilson: aged 30, of no fixed address, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, 24 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Robin Edward Hall: aged 31, of Wheatley Park Road, Bentley, carried items which could be used in a theft, failed to surrender to custody, 20 weeks in prison, £615 costs.

Luke Patrick Mangham: aged 28, of Kestrel Drive, Mexborough, assault, community order made, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £385 costs.

James Richardson: aged 28, of Hall Street, Barnburgh, £200 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Billy Taylor: aged 22, of Arnold Crescent, Mexborough, drunk and disorderly, assault, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £250 compensation.

Lee Anthony Footitt: aged 45, of Palmer Street, Hyde Park, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, £150 fine, £115 costs, restraining order imposed.

Yuwaraj Pun: aged 30, of Leinster Avenue, Intake, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, community order, unpaid work requirement, £1,000 compensation.

Liam Paul Chrimes: aged 35, of Stretton Close, Bessacarr, sent a message that was grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Maurice Joplin: aged 56, of Bondfield Avenue, New Rossington, theft, £100 fine, £164.20 compensation, £85 costs.

Craig Bradder: aged 32, of Limbreck Court, Bentley, obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, £120 fine, £115 costs.

Christopher Benjamin Clark: aged 28, of Wildene Drive, Mexborough, drink driving, £150 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Steven Alexander Clark: aged 39, of Swinburne Avenue, Adwick-Le-Street, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs.

Jessica Hamshaw: aged 19, of Templestowe Gate, Conisbrough, driving without due care and attention, £400 fine, £125 costs, five points on driving licence.

Anthony Michael Machin: aged 58, of Orchard Street, Hexthorpe, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 21 months.

Conner Joe Martin: aged 22, of Norfolk Road, Bircotes, driving without insurance, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Marian Micoda: aged 31, of Harewood Road, Town Moor, drunk and disorderly, £220 fine, £115 costs.

Tracy Alexandra Simpson: aged 49, of Belmont Avenue, Balby, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £6.98 compensation.

Ricky Trueman: aged 34, of Stonecliff Walk, Denaby Main, committed an act of indecency, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £20 costs.

Ryan Winter: aged 24, of Sarrius Court, Cantley, possession of class B drug, drunk and disorderly, £120 fine, £115 costs, order for destruction of drug.

Sheffield

The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Lee Malcolm Gavin: aged 40, of no fixed address, theft, failed to surrender to custody, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement.

Daniel Nicholson: aged 29, of Doncaster Road, Mexborough, Doncaster, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £250 fine, £115 costs.

Barnsley

The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

Teresa Dohmatob: aged 35, of Villa Park Road, Cantley, Doncaster, driving without insurance, failed to provide a specimen, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £179 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 48 months.

Gary Reid: aged 27, of Doncaster Road, Goldthorpe, persistently used a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Karl Lee Ward: aged 19, of no fixed address, entered premises and stole items once inside, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £35 compensation, £85 costs.

Joe Craig Tansley: aged 34, of Ainsdale Avenue, Goldthorpe, assault, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £100 compensation.