COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Jakub Fabian Tomasiewicz: aged 34, of Somerset Road, Hyde Park, possession of a class B drug, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, 14 weeks in prison, order for the destruction of the drug, £115 costs.

Adam Darren Utley: aged 28, of Arden Gate, Balby, unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm upon a person, 26 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £4,000 compensation, £200 costs.

Callum Scott Layton: aged 21, of no fixed address, driving without insurance, possession of a class A drug, £400 fine, £240 costs, six points on driving licence, order for the destruction of the drug.

Jamie Corbett: aged 37, of Queens Court, Thorne, assault, attempted theft, theft, assault by beating, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £250 compensation, £215 costs.

Sean Karby: aged 45, of Clifton Court, Thorne, theft, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £5.97 compensation, £320 costs.

Stephen Harry Neal: aged 44, of no fixed address, breach of restraining order, 28 days in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £140 costs, restraining order varied.

Matthew Alan Smeaton: aged 32, of Halmshaw Terrace, Bentley, theft, curfew requirement with electronic requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs, £203 compensation.

Stephen John Bell: aged 45, of no fixed address, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, £100 fine, £70 costs.

John Dunning: aged 39, of Chalmers Drive, Wheatley Hills, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £9.99 compensation.

Luke Houlbrook: aged 23, of Miller Lane, Thorne, drunk and disorderly, £100 fine, £115 costs.

Karl David Mangham: aged 33, of Church Way, Wheatley, possession of a class B drug, drunk and disorderly, £75 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Lorne Richard Cuff: aged 31, of Balby Road, Balby, carried a folding pocket knife in public without lawful authority, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the knife.

Daniel Cuthbert: aged 38, of Glyn Avenue, Town Centre, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Keith Ellis: aged 38, of Wroxham Way, Cusworth, entered a building as a trespasser with intent to steal, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 12 weeks in prison.

Bradley Reece Grant: aged 27, of Briar Road, Armthorpe, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, drunk driving, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty, £800 fine, £165 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Daniel Thomas Rose: aged 32, of Brodsworth Way, Rossington, criminal damage, £130 fine, £200 compensation, £40 costs, restraining order imposed.

Andrew Walken: aged 26, of Hawthorne Grove, Bentley, possession of a class B drug, £300 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Scott Williams: aged 27, of Carlton Road, Town Centre, drink driving, £200 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.

Andrew Gaskin: aged 48, of Maple Road, Mexborough, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £60 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Wayne Parkin: aged 41, of Latin Gardens, Roman Ridge, assault by beating, £80 fine, £75 compensation, £30 costs.

Jacob Toomer-Malloy: aged 24, of Highfield Road, Askern, drunk and disorderly, £300 fine, £115 costs.

Andrew David Yates: aged 38, of Gladstone Road, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, £80 fine, £70 costs.

Joshua Kreidie: aged 23, of Forge Drive, Epworth, criminal damage, assault by beating, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £500 compensation, restraining order imposed.

Eduard Marian Ionita: aged 18, of Roberts Road, Balby, intentionally sexually touched a woman aged 16 or over when she did not consent and the defendant did not reasonably believe she consented, carried a screwdriver in a public place without lawful authority, 36 weeks in prison, £250 compensation, defendant required to register with the police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act 2003 for seven years, order for the destruction of the screw driver.

Sheffield

Addresses Sheffield unless stated

Jordan Lewis White: aged 23, of Montgomery Road, Sharrow, criminal damage, breach of restraining order, resisted a person assisting a police constable in the execution of his duty, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 12 months, alcohol treatment requirement, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £190 compensation, £170 costs.

Jamie Stuart Rodgerson: aged 31, of Bowshaw View, Batemoor, assault by beating, harassment, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, must complete a Building Better Relationships Programme, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

James Ian Dulaney: aged 30, of Wood Lane, Stannington, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

Adrian Wisniewski: aged 21, of Busk Meadow, Longley, theft, possession of class B drug, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £300 compensation, order for the destruction of the drug.

Ashley Nembard: aged 34, of no fixed address, breach of restraining order, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Hal Cave: aged 27, of Hounsfield Road, East Herringthorpe, Rotherham, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £125.35 compensation.