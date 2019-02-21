COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Joshua Oxley: aged 24, of Lichfield Road, Dunscroft, assault by beating, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs.

Steven Davidson: aged 31, of Spansyke Street, Hexthorpe, theft, failed to surrender to custody, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Adam Porter: aged 31, of Balby Road, Balby, begging, failed to surrender to custody, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, £50 fine.

Jessica Ira Miriam Warren: aged 31, of Harlington Court, Denaby Main, criminal damage, assault by beating, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £300 compensation.

Alan Paul Forster: aged 40, of Wheatley Hall Road, Wheatley Park, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following a release from prison, £150 fine, £75 costs.

Carol Quinn: aged 45, of Palmer Street, Hyde Park, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £50 costs.

Mark Ian Stanfield: aged 51, of Central Avenue, Woodlands, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Zoe Ann Walsh: aged 43, of Templestowe Gate, Conisbrough, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, curfew requirement with electronic requirement, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £263 compensation.

Paul Samuel Osbourne: aged 26, of no fixed address, had an article for use in connection with a theft when not at their place of abode, interfered with a motor vehicle with intention that theft of the said motor vehicle or part of it or of anything carried in or on the said motor vehicle would be carried out, theft, ten weeks in prison, £115 costs, order for the extendable magnet to be destroyed.

Carly Louise Waugh: aged 38, of Thirlmere Gardens, Kirk Sandall, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £60 fine, £75 costs.

Emma Byram: aged 39, of Elm Road, Auckley, arson, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Della Carroll: aged 24, of Abbey Green, Dunscroft, assaulted an emergency worker acting in the functions of their work by beating them, 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, community order previously imposed revoked, £500 compensation.

Shelley Margaret Foster: aged 43, of Church View, Wadworth, assault by beating, assaulted an emergency worker acting in the functions of their work by beating them, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation.

Laszlo Varga: aged 82, of St Marys Road, Wheatley, driving without due care and attention, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Scott Lee Bellamy: aged 30, of Chequer Road, Hyde Park, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Adam John Robert Brown: aged 34, of Manor Estate, Toll Bar, assault by beating, £650 fine, £200 compensation, £150 costs.

Adrian Guy Douglas Clarke: aged 33, of Callender Court, Middleham Road, Cantley, assaulted an emergency worker acting in the functions of their work, £80 fine, £100 compensation, £115 costs.

Jamie William Armistead Kennedy: aged 18, of Wood Street, Town Centre, assault by beating, £120 fine, £115 costs.

Joshua Simms: aged 25, of Firth Crescent, New Rossington, drunk and disorderly, £270 fine, £115 costs.

Gemma Louise Crellin: aged 37, of Asgolds Way, Askern, drink driving, £500 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Lee Donald Dunn: aged 37, of Wharf Road, Town Centre, theft, £40 fine, £30 costs.

Michael Shepherd: aged 51, of Grove Place, Balby Bridge, assault by beating, £80 fine, £115 costs.

Damien Husiatynski: aged 29, of Laneham Close, Bessacarr, obtained money through a dishonest act of fraudulently obtaining pay day loans, fraud, obtained credit facilities on a store card through a dishonest act, 48 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs.

Shane Davies: aged 30, of Church Road, Stainforth, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, theft, was found in an enclosed yard for the unlawful purpose of theft, driving without a licence, driving a vehicle which had no test certificate, driving without insurance, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £20 compensation, £285 costs, six points on driving licence, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Rebecca Jane Leanne Butler: aged 29, of Sandbeck House, Town Centre, theft, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £500 compensation.

Adam Charles Bonnett: aged 33, of Danesway, Scawthorpe, breach of restraining order, discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order previously imposed discharged, £20 costs.

Craig Kennedy: aged 31, of Mansfield Crescent, Armthorpe, caused a person fear that violence would be used against them by sending numerous threatening text messages and making several threatening phone calls, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £735 costs.

Tomas Kotlar: aged 31, of Apley Road, Hyde Park, assault by beating, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £300 compensation.

Ian Mangham: aged 40, of Morley Road, Wheatley, drunk and disorderly, assaulted an emergency worker acting in the functions of their work, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.