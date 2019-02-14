COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Liviu Racovita: aged 30, of Cavalier Court, Balby, drink driving, £200 fine, £30 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Shane Michael Wyman: aged 24, of Chequer Road, Hyde Park, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, 22 weeks in prison, £500 compensation.

James Francis Clegg: aged 36, of Willow Grove, Thorne, unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm upon a person, 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £1,000 compensation.

Kenneth David Topham: aged 55, of High Street, Gringley on the Hill, fraud, 32 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £865 costs.

Neil Ricky Groves: aged 39, of Peters Road, Edlington, harassment, community order made, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £235 costs.

Jamie Chadwick: aged 38, of Welfare Road, Woodlands, production of a class B drug, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Andrew Wilson: aged 30, of Second Avenue, Woodlands, assault by beating, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, restraining order imposed.

Katie Elder: aged 39, of Manor Way, Askern, theft, failed to surrender to custody, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £85 costs.

Ian Mangham: aged 40, of Morley Road, Wheatley, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.

Gareth Paul Trevor: aged 29, of no fixed address, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £115 costs.

Charlton Charlie Kelly: aged 18, of Beckett Road, Wheatley, dishonestly received stolen goods, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £120 costs.

Keenan Jay Butler: aged 20, of Chequer Road, Hyde Park, attempted theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £85 costs.

Ty McDonald: aged 18, of Minneymoor Hill, Conisbrough, dishonestly received stolen goods, £105 costs.

Mark Joblin: aged 39, of Bowness Drive, Askern, possession of a class A drug, £120 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

James Dennis Kitching: aged 24, of Durham Avenue, Thorne, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £50 fine.

Patrick Slack: aged 32, of Manor Estate, Toll Bar, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £350 fine, £75 costs.

Luisa Hall: aged 38, of no fixed address, theft, failed to surrender to custody, four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs.

Benjamin John Braithwaite: aged 34, of North Avenue, Bawtry, possession of a class B drug, 18 weeks in prison suspended for 48 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Natashka Cooke: age unknown, of Nelson Road, Edlington, failed to comply with a community protection notice, £220 fine, £868.14 costs.

John Butler: aged 36, of Cross Street, New Rossington, theft, committed a further offence community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £85 costs.

Nicholas Dean Richardson: aged 51, of College Road, Town Centre, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £85 costs.

Ricky Lee Twardowski: aged 34, of no fixed address, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Andre Andrei Terente: aged 19, of Littlemoor Lane, Balby, drink driving, £200 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Paul Golding: aged 38, of Cardigan Road, Intake, drunk and disorderly, £100 fine, £115 costs.

Kimberley Milner-George: aged 38, of Bardolf Road, Cantley, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £115 costs.

Bradley Morrell: aged 30, of Hamilton Court, Conisbrough, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £115 costs.

Aaron Bridges: aged 29, of The Avenue, Bentley, criminal damage, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £120 fine, £115 costs.

Bradley James Jenkins: aged 25, of Hmp and Yoi Moorland H M Prison, Bawtry Road, Hatfield Woodhouse, had a mobile phone in prison without lawful authority, 26 weeks in prison, order for the destruction of the phone.

Donna Curry: aged 47, of Chequer Road, Hyde Park, theft, eight weeks in prison, £100 compensation.

Christopher Freeman: aged 36, of Walden Avenue, Scawthorpe, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 25 months.

Karolina Padzik: aged 30, of Chalmers Drive, Clay Lane, drink driving, £460 fine, £170 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Scott Lee Bellamy: aged 30, of Chequer Road, Hyde Park, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £200 costs.

John Thomas Watson: aged 25, of Ellison Street, Thorne, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.

Ryan Yorke: aged 24, of Chequer Road, Hyde Park, fraud, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs, £180 fine.

Christopher Sanderson: aged 21, of no fixed address, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, 12 weeks in prison, £780 compensation.

Nina Maria Melbourne: aged 38, of no fixed address, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal or disposal of stolen goods, begging, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Reagan Winder: aged 20, of Halifax Avenue, Conisbrough, criminal damage, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £600 compensation, £600 costs.​​​​​​​