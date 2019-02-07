COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster magistrates’ courts  

The following were convicted at Doncaster magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated

Kirsty Michelle Mullen: aged 29, of Woodhouse Road, Wheatley, theft, assault by beating, 28 weeks in prison, £200 compensation.

Choia MacManus: aged 45, of Cusworth House, Camden Place, Balby Bridge, entered a building as a trespasser with intent to steal, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £500 compensation.

Liam David Saunders: aged 28, of Balfour Road, Bentley, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Stephen Bucknall: aged 33, of Stockil Road, Hyde Park, criminal damage, drunk and disorderly, £360 fine, £125 compensation, £121 costs.

Alan Clarke: aged 43, of Stapleton Road, Warmsworth, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs.

Krzystof Koros: aged 42, of Maple Grove, Armthorpe, drink driving, £500 fine, £135 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.

Daniel Munteanu: aged 29, of Balby Road, Balby, drink driving, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Nicholas John Teasdale: aged 48, of College Road, Town Centre, failed to comply with the requirement of a public spaces protection order, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £115 costs.

Jade Whitehouse: aged 27, of Church View Gardens, Moorends, drink driving, driving without insurance, £150 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.

Gillian Allen: aged 41, of Mallory Drive, Mexborough, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, £80 fine, £115 costs, restraining order imposed.

Carole Swann: aged 66, of High Street, Braithwell, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £170 costs.

Shane Hattersley: aged 23, of Thomas Road, Stainforth, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, possession of a class B drug, carried items for use in connection with a theft when not at home, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Michael Gibson: aged 30, of Frank Road, Bentley, assault by beating, made a phone call that was of an indecent or grossly offensive nature for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

Karl Bowman: aged 24, of East Lane, Stainforth, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, restraining order imposed.

Ryan Joseph Taylor: aged 26, of Wood Street, Mexborough, possession of a class B drug, failed to surrender to a custody, £200 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Ian James McKernan: aged 35, of Graham Road, Kirk Sandall, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £112 compensation, £105 costs.

Jay Lewis Crooks: aged 32, of Brook Street, Town Centre, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £250 compensation.

Iran Khan: aged 32, of Somerset Road, Hyde Park, possession of a class B drug, possession of a class A drug, failed to surrender to custody, £170 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Kieran Leigh Wigley: aged 32, of Pegasus Way, Balby, assault by beating, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Michael McGarry: aged 36, of Priestley Close, Balby, possession of a class B drug, carried a folding pocket knife in a public place without lawful authority, 32 weeks in prison, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug, order for the destruction of the knife.

Michal Cicak: aged 21, of Kirk Street, Hexthorpe, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.

Julie Elizabeth Bolton: aged 35, of Church Close, Auckley, theft, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, breach of the requirements of a supervision order, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following a release from prison, 16 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

David Stocks Jenkinson: aged 37, of St Marys Road, Town Centre, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, four months in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £115 costs.

Gary Robinson: aged 37, of Westminster House, Lothian Road, Intake, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, supervision default order made, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £75 costs.

Thomas Redmile: aged 19, of The Crescent, Dunscroft, theft, community order, rehbailitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £717.30 compensation, £85 costs.

Mark Shaun Whitehead: aged 50, of Maple Road, Mexborough, sent several text messages which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient, assaulted an emergency worker acting in the exercise of their functions as a worker, six months in prison suspended for 18 months, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 compensation, £200 costs.

Rebecca Cummins: aged 23, of Park Road, Moorends, drink driving, failed to surrender to custody, £360 fine, £121 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Angela Kershaw: aged 32, of Shaftesbury House, Cardigan Road, Intake, theft, failed to surrender to custody, failed to provide a non-intimate sample, 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £115 costs.

Caroline Smith: aged 45, of Market Street, Highfields, assault by beating, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £100 compensation, £85 costs.