COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster magistrates’ courts      

The following were convicted at Doncaster magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated

Martell Brown: aged 22, of no fixed address, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, 14 days in prison.

Thomas Andrew Hutton: aged 24, of Norwood Road, Dunscroft, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £100 compensation.

Brian Craig Tuke: aged 31, of Windsor Road, Stainforth, assaulted an emergency worker by beating them, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 compensation.

Lee Booth: aged 43, of Montrose Avenue, Intake, theft, failed to surrender to custody, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £116 compensation.

Luke Brian Turkhud: aged 26, of Forteyn House, Parkway North, Wheatley, criminal damage, £120 fine, £115 costs.

Sean Karby: aged 45, of Clifton Court, Thorne, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a community order, 20 weeks in prison, £10 compensation.

Slawomir Matan: aged 31, of Walpole Close, Balby, drink driving, £400 fine, £125 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.

Adam Charles Bonnett: aged 33, of Danesway, Scawthorpe, failed to comply with the community order of a suspended sentence, failed to surrender to custody, 13 weeks in prison.

Graeme Westney: aged 52, of Anchorage Crescent, Sprotborough, drink driving, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 38 months.

Lyle Otis Fleetwood: aged 32, of Braithwell Road, Bentley, possession of a class A drug, £300 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

James Hirst: aged 41, of Wharf House, Wharf Road, theft, conditionally discharged for 12 months, £20 costs.

Ben Northedge: aged 27, of Gardenia Road, Kirk Sandall, drink driving, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £1,250 compensation, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 46 months.

Dale Burbeck: aged 22, of The Ridge, Woodlands, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by a police officer, driving without due care and attention, £360 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 30 months.

Gaynor Jean Cook: aged 47, of Sickleworks Close, Conisbrough, criminal damage, assault by beating, £25 compensation, £200 fine, £115 costs.

Gareth Aiden Doyle: aged 33, of Bankwood Crescent, New Rossington, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, supervision default order made, unpaid work requirement, £250 costs.

Peter William Vincent: aged 50, of Rushy Moor Avenue, Askern, failed to comply with community protection notice, £330 fine, £652.82 costs.

John Butler: aged 36, of Cross Bank, Hexthorpe, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Kimberley Coral Creed: aged 26, of Thealby Gardens, Bessacarr, drink driving, £250 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Darrian Haxell: aged 22, of Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £115 costs.

William Hogan: aged 35, of no fixed address, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 14 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

John Daniel Whitelaw Killgallon: aged 35, of Addison Road, Mexborough, possession of a class B drug, conditionally discharged for 12 months, £285 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Jason Blanchard: aged 36, of Hillary House, Beckett Road, Wheatley Hills, failed to provide a specimen of breath, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 48 months.

Munief Obadi: aged 37, of Uttley Drive, Darnall, drink driving, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Kadie Purdy: aged 27, of Green Lane, Woodlands, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £60 compensation, £105 costs.

Jamie Smith: aged 41, of Chiltern Road, Scawthorpe, drink driving, £400 fine, £125 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Jade Wild: aged 32, of Callendar Court, Middleham Road, Cantley, possession of spice, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £60 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Andrew Thomas Murphy: aged 28, of the Crescent, Woodlands, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 34 weeks in prison, £500 compensation.

Simon Neal: aged 40, of Ivanhoe Road, Balby, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £100 fine, £115 costs.

Richard Fox: aged 45, of no fixed address, took a vehicle without consent, failed to surrender to custody, 24 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Nathan John Rowley: aged 28, of Rowland Place, St James Street, Town Centre, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.

James Buckley: aged 35, of Avenue Road, Istoneville, sent a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £285 costs.

Joel Andrew Carr: aged 22, of The Avenue, Bentley, breach of criminal behaviour order, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Carl Yates: aged 44, of Balby Road, Balby, failed to provide a specimen of blood, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £85 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Brett Wilson: aged 39, of Coppice Road, Highfields, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £40 fine, £37.30 compensation.

Paul Alan Potts: aged 33, of no fixed address, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £110 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.