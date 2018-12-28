COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Mark Derbyshire: aged 34, of no fixed address, drunk and disorderly, £60 fine.

Levi Jordan Kyle Arnold: aged 25, of Cecilias Road, Town Centre, carried out a course of conduct which you knew or ought to have known would cause a person fear of violence, sent a voicemail which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient, sent text messages which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient, eight months in prison, restraining order imposed, £490 costs.

Joel Andrew Carr: aged 22, of The Avenue, Bentley, breach of criminal behaviour order, committed a further offence while subject to a community order, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Naveed Mohammed: aged 28, of Beckett Road, Wheatley Park, sent a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, used threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, used threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them in a racially aggravated incident, 32 weeks in prison, £150 compensation.

Joseph David Thompson: aged 30, of Eccleston Road, Kirk Sandall, used threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Mark Paul Stanton: aged 35, of Beechville Avenue, Swinton, Rotherham, interfered with a motor vehicle with the intention that the theft of the vehicle or part of it or anything carried within it would be carried out, possession of a class C drug, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, 12 weeks in prison, £200 compensation, order for the destruction of the drug.

Daniel Hampson: aged 32, of Flint Road, Intake, breach of restraining order, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order varied, £385 costs.

Mark Shaun Whitehead: aged 50, of Maple Road, Mexborough, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, supervision default order made.

Colin Hunt: aged 37, of no fixed address, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, seven days in prison.

Keira Louise-Anne Shields: aged 28, of no fixed address, theft, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, 14 weeks in prison.

Neil James Burns: aged 36, of Alexandra Road, Balby, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, 14 days in prison.

Christopher Sanderson: aged 21, of no fixed address, theft, failed provide a non-intimate sample, to ten weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Lee Paul Whitehouse: aged 31, of Appleton Way, Bentley, theft, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, driving while using a mobile telephone, failed to surrender to custody, 20 weeks in prison, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Jason Nigel Holdgate: aged 26, of no fixed address, assaulted a person causing them actual bodily harm, 16 weeks in prison, £300 compensation.

James Peter Buck: aged 29, of Crabtree Road, Dunscroft, the defendant was found on enclosed land for the unlawful purpose of theft, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £320 costs.

Michael Anthony Earnshaw: aged 38, of Lincoln Road, Wheatley Park, failed to surrender to court, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £70 costs.

Kim Emmonds: aged 28, of Urban Road, Hexthorpe, breach of non-molestation order, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £385 costs,

Mark Meacham: aged 52, of St Peters Gate, Rotherham, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £120 compensation, £105 costs.

Louis Fox: aged 24, of Crookes Broom Lane, Hatfield, driving without insurance, drove a vehicle with no test certificate, drink driving, £350 fine, £119.98 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Reece Howarth: aged 26, of The Avenue, Bentley, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, possession of a class B drug, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs, eight points on driving licence, order for the destruction of the drug.

Elvis Marian Mocanu: aged 30, of Canterbury Road, Wheatley, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Harrison Graham Newman: aged 18, of Selby Road, Askern, took a vehicle without consent and caused damage to the vehicle, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, community order, curfew requirement with the electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Stuart Mark Brown: aged 30, of Granthan Street, Rossington, drink driving, £407 fine, £132 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Martin Chadwick: aged 29, of South Street, Highfields, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £115 costs.

James Andrew Gaskin: aged 25, of Cypres Avenue, Cantley, theft, six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £610 compensation.

Connor Szagun: aged 25, of Thorne Road, Wheatley, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 26 months.

Lynden Peter Arnold: aged 47, of Cardigan Road, Intake, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £85 costs.

Martell Fabian Brown: aged 22, of no fixed address, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, seven days in prison.

Thomas Quin: aged 28, of no fixed address, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 compensation, £170 costs.