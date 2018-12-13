COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Fraser Hugh Massey: aged 25, of Morland Road, Gleadless, Sheffield, caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, 14 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £265 costs.

Dean Murray: aged 51, of Almond Avenue, Armthorpe, assault, harassment, ten weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £615 costs.

Zoe Natasha White: aged 31, of Morland Road, Gleadless, Sheffield, caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, 14 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, unpaid work requirement, £265 costs, disqualified from keeping an animal for life.

Andrew Asher: aged 31, of Junction Road, Stainforth, breach of non-molestation order, eight weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, must complete a Building Better Relationships programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £200 costs.

Michael Chappell: aged 19, of Charles Road, Wath-on-Dearne, Rotherham, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £500 compensation.

David Rooke: aged 49, of no fixed address, failed to provide a specimen of breath, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 48 months.

Brandon Joe Seaton: aged 21, of South Street, Highfields, criminal damage, £80 fine, £300 compensation, £115 costs, restraining order imposed.

Warren Andrew Derbyshire: aged 35, of Chatsworth Crescent, Roman Ridge, assault by beating, community order, unpaid work requirement, £100 compensation, £170 costs.

Steven Johnson: aged 38, of Bevre Road, Armthorpe, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a person which caused them harassment, £440 fine, £129 costs, restraining order imposed.

Aaron James Moss: aged 31, of Lidgett House, Lidgett Gardens, Auckley, drink driving, £150 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for two years.

Mark Shaun Whitehead: aged 50, of Maple Road, Mexborough, drunk and disorderly, £50 fine, £30 costs.

Ben Arthur Donald Wesley: aged 33, of HMP Doncaster, Marshgate, assault by beating, four weeks in prison, £115 costs.

John Barnett: aged 35, of Bootham Crescent, Stainforth, drug driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Szczepan Kucharewicz: aged 21, of Sandy Lane, Belle Vue, drink driving, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Rebecca Jane Lyne: aged 37, of Fenland Road, Thorne, theft, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £65.14 compensation.

Richard James Swaryczewski: aged 35, of Woodhouse Road, Wheatley Park, driving without insurance, £80 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Radoslav Berntowicz: aged 31, of Somerset Road, Hyde Park, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Lloyd Crossland: aged 24, of Old Hall Road, Bentley, drink driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.

Daniel Stephen Harker: aged 32, of Wakelam Drive, Armthorpe, criminal damage, assault by beating, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Stuart Michael Westcott: aged 44, of Eldon Grove, Moorends, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £50 fine, £75 costs.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Arron James Jeffcock: aged 27, of Toppham Road, Beauchief, assault by beating, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs.

Thomas Pinder: aged 24, of Vickers Road, High Green, assault by beating, criminal damage, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £20 fine, £170 costs.

Osman Adan: aged 20, of Neville Close, Burngreave, assault by beating, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £150 compensation, £40 costs.

Shane Ali: aged 40, of Tideswell Road, Firth Park, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, failed to surrender to custody, 35 days in prison, rehabilitation activity requirement, £735 costs.

Chelsea Bowling: aged 24, of Symons Crescent, Firth Park, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Andrew Mark Burgin: aged 31, of Siddall Street, Walkley, breach of restraining order, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £125 costs.

Awat Mohamed Ali: aged 35, of White Thorns Close, Beauchief, driving without insurance, £440 fine, £129 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

David Peter Sabino De Sousa Belo Pereira: aged 32, London Road, Nether Edge, driving without insurance, £275 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Lewis Ryan Jones: aged 27, of Charter Row, City Centre, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Pauline Precious: aged 40, of White Thorns Close, Beauchief, fraud, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Paul Holdsworth: aged 33, of Monmouth Street, Broomhill, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for six months, £100 compensation.

Dean Russell Revill: aged 47, of Chaucer Close, Southey, attempted to enter a building as a trespasser with intent to steal, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, community order, drug rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

David Sturton: aged 35, of Charter Row, City Centre, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs.

John Charles Crompton: aged 30, of Buchanan Crescent, Southey, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £1,000 compensation.