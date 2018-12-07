COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Michael James McMahon: aged 31, of Northumberland Avenue, Intake, drunk and disorderly, £80 fine, £115 costs.

Sane Conner Howarth: aged 19, of no fixed address, theft, carried a lock knife in a public place without lawful authority, community order, exclusion requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs, order for the destruction of the knife.

Christopher Clinton Wilkinson: aged 43, of Highwoods Crescent, Mexborough, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, 18 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Jacob Chedeh Andrews: aged 41, of Cooper Grove, Hyde Park, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Jamie John Izzett: aged 41, of Borrowdale Close, Carcroft, theft, £60 fine, £50 compensation, £115 costs.

Manuela Muntean: aged 32, of Senior Road, Hexthorpe, theft, £160 fine, £70 compensation, £115 costs.

Slawomir Fabis: aged 30, of Waverley Avenue, Balby, drink driving, £276 fine, £30 fine, £85 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Keith Kennedy: aged 47, of HMP Doncaster, Marshgate, assaulted a person contracted out and designated under section 39 of the Police Reform Act 2002 acting in the execution of her duty, 14 days in prison, £100 compensation.

Lyndsey Margaret Barclay: aged 30, of Nunnington Way, Kirk Sandall, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Stacey Brookes: aged 27, of Tadcaster Close, Denaby Main, drink driving, driving without insurance, £80 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Thomas Cherry: aged 62, of King Georges Road, Rossington, failed to comply with notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, £80 fine, £115 costs.

Stephen Holland: aged 47, of Travis Gardens, Hexthorpe, drink driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Gabriel Mardari: aged 19, of Beckett Road, Wheatley, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Mark James Flynn: aged 36, of Methley House, St James Street, Town Centre, theft, possession of a class B drug, committed a further offence while subject to a community order, 28 weeks in prison, £268 compensation, order for the destruction of the drug.

Simon James Avni: aged 28, of Bristol Grove, Wheatley, theft, surrender to custody, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, 14 days in prison, failed to £6 compensation.

Daniel Robert Lee Webster: aged 32, of Chalmers Drive, Wheatley Hills, theft, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, ten weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £224 compensation, £100 costs.

Sean Albert Karby: aged 45, of Clifton Court, Thorne, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a community order, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £182.14 compensation.

Ricky Bell: aged 29, of Buttermere Close, Carcroft, carried a black handled kitchen knife in a public place without lawful authority, possession of a class B drug, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, theft, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £735 costs, £30 compensation, order for the destruction of the knife, order for the destruction of the drug.

Carl Embley: aged 36, of no fixed address, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine, £85 costs.

Alan Donnelly: aged 40, of Tadcaster Close, Denaby, carried a lock knife in a public place without lawful authority, 26 weeks in prison, £735 costs.

Paul Irvine: aged 40, of no fixed address, fraud, theft, 28 days in prison.

Billy Saddington: aged 18, of Riverdale Road, Scawthorpe, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, community order, unpaid work requirement, £75 costs.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Brett Tony Fitzgibbons: aged 38, of Raisen Hall Road, Firth Park, made off with diesel fuel without paying for it, theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Midnight Snow: aged 44, of Emerson Crescent, Firth Park, found with cats at home address after being disqualified from keeping animals under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £100 fine, £70 costs, order for the cats to be taken out of defendant’s ownership.

Simon John Stephenson: aged 39, of Pye Bank Road, Burngreave, failed to attend a follow-up assessment, possession of a class B drug, theft, failed to surrender to custody, £100 fine, £40 costs, £45 compensation, order for the destruction of the drug.

Harley Brown: aged 18, of Steven Crescent, Chapeltown, assault by beating, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.

Daniel James Fleming: aged 35, of Rawsons Bank, Ecclesfield, breach of non-molestation order, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, restraining order imposed.

Lianne Patricia Mottershead: aged 29, of Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Callum Spencer Taylor: aged 18, of Fircroft Road, Shiregreen, assault by beating, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.

Hassan Mahmood Ahmed: aged 27, of Sicey Avenue, Firth Park, drug driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for three years.