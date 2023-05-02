Gemma Anne Noble, aged 41, of Gibbons Lane: Theft, had in your possession a quantity of Pre-gablin, Xanac and Zoporclone, a controlled drug of class C, not being at your place of abode, had with you an article for use in the course of, or in connection with, theft, namely a handbag. Jailed for 30 weeks, nine month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £150 compensation.

Brandon Luke Williams, aged 22, of Wordsworth Avenue, Balby: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Joshua Timms, aged 23, of Albany Road, Balby: Theft and failed to surrender to custody. Fined £160, £85 costs.

Court convictions round-up

Shane Michael Wyman, aged 28, of South Street, Hyde Park: Breach of a restraining order. Jailed for 16 weeks.

Jake Natale, aged 27, of St Margarets Road, Belle Vue: Criminal damage, possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £80, compensation £26.70.

Paul Anderton, aged 59, of Longfellow Road, Balby: Criminal damage, breach of a restraining order. Jailed for eight weeks, £50 compensation.

Kamil Karpowicz, aged 27, of Bennetthorpe: Theft. Fined £80, £160 compensation, £85 costs.

Robert Bulcroft, aged 38, of Smillie Road, New Rossington: Assaulted a police officer by beating, an offence both racially and religiously aggravated, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him or whereby that person was likely to believe that such violence would be used. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity

Requirement, fined £500, £150 compensation.

Ricky Foster, aged 34, of Birchwood Close, Thorne: Breached a domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.

Adeo Kemal Alston Ekpei, aged 23, of no fixed abode: Resisted a constable in the execution of his duty, travelled on a railway without having previously paid your fare of unknown and with intent to avoid payment thereof. Discharged conditionally for six months, £85 costs.

David Cooke, aged 42, of Broxholme Lane, Wheatley: Theft. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months, 60 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £282 compensation.

Thomas William Riley, aged 30, of East Lane, Stainforth: Possession of Class A drug cocaine, drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody, breach of a suspended sentence order. Fined £240.

Kris Swift, aged 36, of Kimberworth Park Road, Kimberworth Park, Rotherham: Driving while disqualified and without insurance. Curfew with electronic monitoring between 9pm and 6am until April 13, 2023, disqualified from driving for 30 months, £85 costs.

Shakita Maximillian, aged 25, of Longfellow Road, Balby: Theft, failed to surrender to custody. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs, £120 fine.

David Sowerby, aged 41, of Shirley Road, Hexthorpe: Theft, failed to surrender to custody. Fined £240, £108 compensation, £85 costs.

Victoria Louise Buckley, aged 47, of Victoria Road, Bentley: Theft. Discharged conditionally for six months, £40 costs.

Christopher Hayton, aged 43, of Spitfire Way, Auckley: Theft. Compensation of £79.98, £85 costs.

Carl McCoid, aged 56, c/o Helena Streeet, Mexborough: Drink driving. Fined £960, £384 costs, disqualified for 12 months.

Collin Nkala, aged 31, of 21 Coronation Street, Manchester: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Liam Sells, aged 33, of The Oval, Conisbrough: Drink driving, driving without a licence or insurance, breach of a conditional discharge order. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Casey Wilkins, aged 27, of Catherine Street, Hyde Park: Theft. Discharged conditionally for six months, £95.90 compensation.

Nicholas Clifford Carr, aged 46, of Staniland Marina, Thorne: Driving while disqualified and without a licence. Ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, fined £120, £114 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Brett Gibbons, aged 31, of York Street, Mexborough: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, fined £80, £85 costs.

Bronwyn Milner, aged 61, of Thorne Road, Bawtry: Drink driving. Fined £288, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Tammy Louise Wilkinson, aged 46, of Vaughan Avenue: Theft. Discharged conditionally for six months.

Alan Bathgate, aged 74, of Bond Street, New Rossington: Drink driving. Curfew with electronic monitoring between 8pm and 6am until April 10, 2023, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Sonny George Bradley, aged 35, of Warwick Road, Intake: Driving while disqualified, without a licence or insurance. Jailed for 14 weeks, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Tyler Stenson, aged 19, of Glenfield Avenue, Hexthorpe: Possession of Class A drug cocaine, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with you in a public place, an offensive weapon, namely a metal knuckle duster. Curfew with electronic monitoring between 8pm and 6am until April 10, 2023, £85 costs.

Tom Bishop, aged 18, of no fixed abode: Assaulted a police constable by beating, intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress used threatening,

abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing

that or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was