Victoria Jones, aged 45, of Runnymede Road, Intake: Theft. Compensation £15.

Craig Kennedy, aged 42, of St James Street, Balby Bridge: Theft. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Andrew Murphy, aged 32, of Petersgate, Scawthorpe: had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

sharply pointed, namely a knife. Jailed for four months.

Daniel Lee Robinson, aged 36, of Dryden Road, Scunthorpe: Theft. Fined £120, £85 costs.

Ben Wilson, aged 31, of Tadcaster Close, Denaby: Breach of the Sexual Offences Act 2003. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Matthew Ian Casey, aged 33, of Meadowfield Road, Barnby Dun: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £116, £85 costs.

Peter Harrison, aged 42, of Chequer Avenue, Belle Vue: Drink driving, assaulted a police officer, assaulted a constable by beating. Disqualified from driving for 14 months, £85 costs, fined £1,600.

Christopher Steven Hatton, aged 44, of Cliff View, Denaby Main: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40, £85 costs.

Summer Smith, aged 26, of South Street, Highfields: Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, assaulted a police constable by beating. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £100 compensation.

Joel Thompson, aged 22, of Westminster Crescent, Intake: Drink driving. Fined £422, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Danny Lee Wilkins, aged 23, of Norwich Road, Wheatley: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £28.

Rhys Wright, aged 28, of Fields New Road, Chadderton, Oldham: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Joshua David Chapman, aged 32, of Tower Hill, Westwoodside: Drink driving. Fined £576, disqualified from driving for 20 months, £85 costs.

Lauren Isle, aged 35, of Christ Church Road: Theft. Fined £80, compensation £70, £85 costs.

Kalyan Kota, aged 42, of Fairford Close, Cantley: Assault by beating. Thirty day Building Better Relationships, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Daniel Wiles, aged 21, of Lichfield Road: Theft. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £1,500 compensation.

Jamie Anderson, aged 23, of Copley Road: Had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely sword. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.

Liam Anderson, aged 20, of Copley Road: Without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with you in a public place an offensive weapon, namely a knuckle duster, possession of Class B drug cannabis. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, fined £100, £85 costs.

Julie Elizabeth Bolton, aged 39, of Rockcliffe Avenue, Balby: Theft, failure to surrender to custody. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for six months, £85 costs.

Sophie Duggan, aged 24, of Walpole Close, Balby: Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely scissors. Six month Mental Health Treatment Requirement, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £200 costs.

Liam Benjamin Wayne Mitchell, aged 31, of no fixed abode: Breach of community orders, drunk and disorderly, failed to attend an analysis to reveal that a Class A drug, namely cocaine, may be present in your body, to establish whether you were dependant upon or had a propensity to misuse a Class A drug. Jailed for six weeks.

Atilla Csillag, aged 35, of Don Street, Wheatley: Drink driving, driving without a licence, driving without due care and attention, assault. Jailed for ten weeks suspended for 12 weeks, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Liam Paul Cumbor, aged 29, of Wells Road, Wheatley: Drug driving, driving without a licence, test certificate or insurance, driving without due care and attention. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £100 fine £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 23 months.

John Bowman, aged 47, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for two weeks, £40 compensation.

John Stovin, aged 31, of no fixed abode: Failed to provide a breath specimen, failed to surrender to custody, drug driving, driving without a licence or insurance, driving while disqualified. Jailed for 20 weeks, disqualified from driving for 12 months,

Katrina Ann Davis aged 44, of Dewsbury Avenue, Scunthorpe: Drunk in charge of a child. Six month Alcohol Treatment Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.

Carl Dean Jebb, aged 36, of Elmfield Road, Hyde Park: Possession of Class B drug Spice. No penalty.

Emily Florence Sherrington, aged 30, of Carr Hill, Balby: Theft. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until January 26, 2025, £10 compensation, £85 costs.

