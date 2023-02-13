Brendan Kelly, aged 58, of Granville Road, Sheffield: Assaulted a police officer. Jailed for 21 weeks.

Nicholas John Miles, aged 39, of Carlton Road, Wheatley: Possession of Class B drug cannabis, drunk and disorderly. Fined £226, £85 costs.

David Thomas Rea, aged 33, of College Road: Breach of a community order. Jailed for four weeks.

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Luke Shea, aged 36, of St Phillips Close, Leeds: Drink driving. Fined £400, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months to be reduced by 153 days if by 19/01/2024 the defendant satisfactorily completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Luke Anthony Bunn, aged 31, of Finch Road, Balby: Driving while disqualified and with no insurance, theft, fraud. Jailed for 42 weeks, disqualified from driving for 56 months.

Alexander Robert Clarke, aged 40, of Instone Terrace, Instoneville: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Gurmail Vijay Swaly, aged 29, of Stretton Close: Fraud. Compensation of £4,799.99.

Lewis Cooper, aged 21, of Buckingham Court, Harworth: Possession of Class A drug cocaine, assaulted a police constable by beating. Ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £250 compensation, £85 costs.

Nina Maria Melbourne, aged 42, of Dockin Hill Road: Used threatening

or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight

of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 18 months.

Kai Ryan, aged 20, of Spa Terrace, Askern: Criminal damage. Compensation of £710.

Matthew Walker, aged 22, of Blyth Road, Harworth: Drug driving. Fined £450, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £85 costs.

Keith Withington, aged 71, of Stirling Avenue, Bawtry: Drink driving. Fined £250, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Emma Allen, aged 43, of Daylands Avenue, Conisbrough: Assault by beating. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £300 compensation, £85 costs.

Cristian Bira, aged 52, of Copley Road: Theft. Fined £280, £85 costs.

Lee Kane Wales, aged 48, of Broxholme Lane, Wheatley: Trespass with intent to steal. Jailed for eight months suspended for 18 months, nine month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.

Lauren Fletcher, aged 25, of Wordsworth Avenue, Balby: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £60, £85 costs.

Anthony Gill, aged 36, of Jarrat Street: Driving while disqualified and without insurance. Ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for six months, £85 costs.

Florin Virgil Otvos, aged 51, of New Holme Drive: Drink driving, driving without a licence or insurance. Ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 19 months, £85 costs.

Steven Lee Rockliff, aged 49, of Rydal Road, Sheffield: Used threatening or

abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight

of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, both religiously and racially aggravated. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Amanda Louise Jimmison, aged 44, of Thorne Road: Criminal damage, breach of a suspended sentence order. Fined £80, £50 compensation.

Lee Booth, aged 47, of no fixed abode: Theft, breach of suspended sentence order. Jailed for 19 weeks.

Bradley Holdrich, aged 21, of Somerset Road, Hyde Park: Theft, failed to surrender to custody. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Tommy-Lee Knott, aged 24, of Tennyson Road, Bentley: Theft. Compensation of £60.

Allen Kendall, aged 34, of The Avenue, Bentley: Drink driving, failed to stop at an accident. Alcohol Abstinence Requirement for 25 days, ordered to carry out 240 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 28 months, £85 costs.

Tyrell Tullet, aged 45, of Crimpsall Road, Hexthorpe: Theft, failed to provide a non intimate sample. Nine month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £64.50 compensation, £85 costs.

Greg Hinchliffe, aged 34, of South Street, Hyde Park: Theft. Jailed for six weeks, £95 compensation.

Patryk Barnat, aged 40, of Hornsby Road, Armthorpe: Assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Alcohol Abstinence Requirement for 110 days, 35 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 135 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £105 costs.

Lee Kevin Jones, aged 32, of Burnham Grove, Scawthorpe: Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £250 compensation.

Scott Jones, aged 33, of no fixed abode: Assaulted a police officer, breach of a conditional discharge order. Fined £80, £85 costs.

George Aldwin, aged 61, of St Michaels Close, Thorne: Drink driving, failed to surrender to court. Fined £160, disqualifed from driving for 36 months.

Steven Collins, aged 37, of Doncaster Road, Armthorpe: Driving while disqualified, without insurance, a licence, failed to surrender to custody. Ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, driving record endorsed with six points, £85 costs.

Teresa Polson, aged 40, of Hawthorne Road, Thorne: Assault by beating. Ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £75 compensation, £85 costs.