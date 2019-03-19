COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts

Doncaster Magistrates' Court.
Doncaster Magistrates' Court.

The following were convicted at Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts.   

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Robert Lesley Hassall: aged 38, of Wolsey Avenue, Intake, theft, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £130 costs.

David Simon Jones: aged 48, of Earlsmere Avenue, Balby, committed an act outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs.

Ross Nettleship: aged 22, of Shepards Close, Denaby Main, assault by beating, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £315 costs.

Alastair Bernard Cawdron: aged 33, of Douglas Road, Balby, criminal damage, £100 compensation.

Stacey Louise Charnock: aged 31, of David Road, Askern, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, failed to surrender to custody, £200 fine, £230 costs, restraining order imposed.

Peter Ian Stone: aged 45, of Westminster House, Lothian Road, failed to comply with the supervision requirements following release from a period in prison, breach of public spaces protection order, supervision default order made, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £220 fine, £190.05 costs.

Jonathon Joseph Thorpe: aged 26, of Hamilton Road, Hyde Park, drink driving, £320 fine, £232 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

James Wilson: aged 43, of Victoria Road, Bentley, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.

Barrie Higgins: aged 55, of Hesley Road, Rossington, drink driving, 12 weeks in prison, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months and 42 days.

Sean Andrew: aged 47, of Arden Gate, Balby, entered a presmise as a trespasser with intent to steal, criminal damage, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £500 compensation.

Lewis Bennett: aged 25, of Cheswold Lane, Sprotborough, assault, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £115 costs.

Kane Alexander Batty (AKA Donovan): aged 18, of Tenter Lane, Warmsworth, used or threatened unlawful violence towards another to cause them to fear for their personal safety, £170 costs.

Craig David Flowers: aged 18, of Woodfield Road, Balby, used or threatened unlawful violence towards another to cause them to fear for their personal safety, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Shane Hattersley: aged 23, of Thomas Road, Stainforth, possession of a class A drug, £10 fine, £30 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Ryan Anthony Pickering: aged 20, of The Green, Old Denaby, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs,  disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Gavin David Poole: aged 26, of Ridge Road, Highfields, drink driving, driving without a licence, driving while disqualified, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £20 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Zoe Skinner: aged 34, of Kings Road, Wheatley, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Robert William Smith: aged 27, of Princes Crescent, Edlington, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Mark James Flynn: aged 36, of Grove Place, Town Centre, theft, failed to surrender to custody, eight weeks in prison, £115 costs.

David Markham: aged 46, of Cumberland Avenue, Intake, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.

Phillip Wright: aged 42, of Mutual Street, Hexthorpe, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.

Julie McCaughran: aged 37, of no fixed address, breach of criminal behaviour order, 20 weeks in prison, £200 compensation.

David Gbson: aged 43, of St Vincent’s Avenue, Town Centre, theft, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £135 costs.

Benjamin Wesley Jeffcock: aged 31, of Brunswick Street, Thurnscoe, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, £180 fine, £650 costs.

Emanuel Temali: aged 21, of St James Bridge, Town Centre, assault causing actual bodily harm, 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement.

Carl David Gibbon: aged 51, of Millstream Close, Sprotborough, assault by beating, £1,000 fine, £185 costs.

Ebrahim Ismail Salim: aged 21, of Kings Road, Wheatley, assault by beating, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £210 compensation.

Brett Wilson: aged 39, of Coppice Road, Highfields, driving without insurance, failed to surrender to custody, 14 days in prison.

Dilshad Ahmit Mustafa: aged 48, of no fixed address, breach of non-molestation order, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £85 costs.

Daniel Joseph Shields: aged 33, of no fixed address, assault, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation, £170 costs, restraining order imposed.

Liam McGarry: aged 27, of Warmsworth Road, Balby, breach of restraining order, 26 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Kydi Oberg: aged 25, of Beckett Road, Wheatley, entered a premise as a trespasser and stole items once inside, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £100 compensation.

Frederick Robert Kaye: aged 34, of Cross Bank, Balby, begging, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, £50 fine, £100 costs.

Kai Weerdmeester: aged 18, of Somerset Road, Town Centre, breach of domestic violence protection order, 14 days in prison.

Ladislav Balaz: aged 42, of Apley Road, Town Centre, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, community order, unpaid work requirement, £85 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

David Golec: aged 27, of Elmfield Road, Hyde Park, possession of a class B drug, failed to surrender to custody, £180 fine, order for destruction of the drug.