COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Robert Lesley Hassall: aged 38, of Wolsey Avenue, Intake, theft, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £130 costs.

David Simon Jones: aged 48, of Earlsmere Avenue, Balby, committed an act outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs.

Ross Nettleship: aged 22, of Shepards Close, Denaby Main, assault by beating, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £315 costs.

Alastair Bernard Cawdron: aged 33, of Douglas Road, Balby, criminal damage, £100 compensation.

Stacey Louise Charnock: aged 31, of David Road, Askern, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, failed to surrender to custody, £200 fine, £230 costs, restraining order imposed.

Peter Ian Stone: aged 45, of Westminster House, Lothian Road, failed to comply with the supervision requirements following release from a period in prison, breach of public spaces protection order, supervision default order made, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £220 fine, £190.05 costs.

Jonathon Joseph Thorpe: aged 26, of Hamilton Road, Hyde Park, drink driving, £320 fine, £232 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

James Wilson: aged 43, of Victoria Road, Bentley, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.

Barrie Higgins: aged 55, of Hesley Road, Rossington, drink driving, 12 weeks in prison, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months and 42 days.

Sean Andrew: aged 47, of Arden Gate, Balby, entered a presmise as a trespasser with intent to steal, criminal damage, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £500 compensation.

Lewis Bennett: aged 25, of Cheswold Lane, Sprotborough, assault, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £115 costs.

Kane Alexander Batty (AKA Donovan): aged 18, of Tenter Lane, Warmsworth, used or threatened unlawful violence towards another to cause them to fear for their personal safety, £170 costs.

Craig David Flowers: aged 18, of Woodfield Road, Balby, used or threatened unlawful violence towards another to cause them to fear for their personal safety, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Shane Hattersley: aged 23, of Thomas Road, Stainforth, possession of a class A drug, £10 fine, £30 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Ryan Anthony Pickering: aged 20, of The Green, Old Denaby, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Gavin David Poole: aged 26, of Ridge Road, Highfields, drink driving, driving without a licence, driving while disqualified, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £20 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Zoe Skinner: aged 34, of Kings Road, Wheatley, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Robert William Smith: aged 27, of Princes Crescent, Edlington, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Mark James Flynn: aged 36, of Grove Place, Town Centre, theft, failed to surrender to custody, eight weeks in prison, £115 costs.

David Markham: aged 46, of Cumberland Avenue, Intake, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.

Phillip Wright: aged 42, of Mutual Street, Hexthorpe, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.

Julie McCaughran: aged 37, of no fixed address, breach of criminal behaviour order, 20 weeks in prison, £200 compensation.

David Gbson: aged 43, of St Vincent’s Avenue, Town Centre, theft, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £135 costs.

Benjamin Wesley Jeffcock: aged 31, of Brunswick Street, Thurnscoe, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, £180 fine, £650 costs.

Emanuel Temali: aged 21, of St James Bridge, Town Centre, assault causing actual bodily harm, 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement.

Carl David Gibbon: aged 51, of Millstream Close, Sprotborough, assault by beating, £1,000 fine, £185 costs.

Ebrahim Ismail Salim: aged 21, of Kings Road, Wheatley, assault by beating, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £210 compensation.

Brett Wilson: aged 39, of Coppice Road, Highfields, driving without insurance, failed to surrender to custody, 14 days in prison.

Dilshad Ahmit Mustafa: aged 48, of no fixed address, breach of non-molestation order, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £85 costs.

Daniel Joseph Shields: aged 33, of no fixed address, assault, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation, £170 costs, restraining order imposed.

Liam McGarry: aged 27, of Warmsworth Road, Balby, breach of restraining order, 26 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Kydi Oberg: aged 25, of Beckett Road, Wheatley, entered a premise as a trespasser and stole items once inside, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £100 compensation.

Frederick Robert Kaye: aged 34, of Cross Bank, Balby, begging, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, £50 fine, £100 costs.

Kai Weerdmeester: aged 18, of Somerset Road, Town Centre, breach of domestic violence protection order, 14 days in prison.

Ladislav Balaz: aged 42, of Apley Road, Town Centre, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, community order, unpaid work requirement, £85 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

David Golec: aged 27, of Elmfield Road, Hyde Park, possession of a class B drug, failed to surrender to custody, £180 fine, order for destruction of the drug.