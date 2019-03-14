COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Frank Jackson: aged 37, of Chequer Road, Town Centre, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, seven days in prison.

John Karolyi: aged 21, of Draycott Walk, Skellow, breach of public spaces protection order, £100 fine, £190.05 costs.

Ricky Lee Twardowski: aged 34, of Hackett Close, Carcroft, breach of public spaces protection order, £100 fine, £190.05 costs.

Jason Dunn: aged 46, of King Edward Road, Balby, criminal damage, used or threatened unlawful violence towards a person and caused them to fear for their personal safety, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 compensation.

Jamie John Izzett: aged 41, of Borrowdale Close, Carcroft, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order made, exclusion requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Daniel Berriman: aged 28, of no fixed address, breach of domestic violence protection order, fraud, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, 14 days in prison, £285 costs.

Liam Carmichael: aged 32, of St James Street, Balby Bridge, assault by beating, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Violet Dambraskaitae: aged 36, of Hereford Road, Wheatley, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.

Matthew Griffin: aged 22, of Cedar Road, Balby, drink driving, £500 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Laura Jayne Hooker: aged 31, of no fixed address, theft, failed to surrender to custody, 12 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Ricky Shaw: aged 33, of Chestnut Avenue, Stainforth, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause them fear that immediate lawful violence would be used against them, £500 fine, £135 costs.

Luke Walmsley: aged 32, of Kelsey Gardens, Bessacarr, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Gregory Whalley: aged 45, of Buttercross Close, Skellow, drink driving, £350 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Gordon Nicholas Milburn: aged 66, of High Street, Bentley, possession of a class B drug, assault by beating, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £160 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Bernice Nicholson: aged 60, of Minden Court, Bentley, drink driving, £400 fine, £125 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Howard Lee Panks: aged 36, of Lawn Road, Town Centre, assault by beating, possession of a class B drug, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Danielle Brennan: aged 38, of Millgate, Bentley, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £142.01 compensation, £115 costs.

Stephen John Burchby: aged 61, of Symes Gardens, Bessacarr, drink driving, £200 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.

Brian Sidney Hickson: aged 56, of High Hazel Road, Moorends, assault, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Andrew Seymour: aged 26, of Meadow View, Askern, driving without due care and attention, £130 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Kiedan Wilson: aged 20, of Ivanhoe Road, Conisbrough, drug driving, £135 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Jade Cuncliffe: aged 22, of Cardigan Road, Wheatley Hills, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, discharged conditionally for two years, £170 costs.

Lee Bucknall: aged 32, of no fixed address, theft, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, failed to surrender to custody, 26 weeks in prison, £75 compensation.

Tony Hamill: aged 35, of High Road, Edlington, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £100 fine, £75 costs.

Craig Lee Monkman: aged 39, of Harlington Court, Denaby, theft, 14 days in prison, £115 costs.

Brett Gibbons: aged 27, of Flowitt Street, Mexborough, possession of a class B drug, £40 fine, £30 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Terry Luther Nall: aged 28, of Princess Avenue, Stainforth, harassment, failed to surrender to custody, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

Gemma Edna Hilton: aged 36, of College Road, Town Centre, assault by beating, theft, 12 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Gjon Marleka: aged 33, of Clark Avenue, Hyde Park, drug driving, £330 fine, £33 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Peter Dennis Coulthread: aged 39, of Shetland Gardens, Intake, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal or disposal of stolen goods, 26 weeks in prison, £500 compensation, £200 costs.

Mark Boutell: aged 42, of no fixed address, theft, entered a building as a trespasser with intent to steal, theft, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, 29 weeks in prison, £428.99 compensation.

Laura Hartley: aged 38, of Morley Road, Wheatley, criminal damage, failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence, 19 weeks in prison, £400 compensation, restraining order imposed.

Matthew Malay Cole: aged 35, of Wharf Road, Wheatley, theft, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £24 compensation.

Jason Nigel Holdgate: aged 26, of Glynn Avenue, Town Centre, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs.

Shaun Thomas William Jimmison: aged 44, of White Rose Court, Bentley, criminal damage, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.