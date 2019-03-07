COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Kevin Michael Tanner: aged 41, of Jefferson Avenue, Wheatley Hills, breach of non-molestation order, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

Bradley George Mills: aged 26, of Guildford Road, Wheatley Park, possession of a class B drug, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, six weeks in prison, £200 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months, 21 days, order for the destruction of the drug.

Terry Ian Barrass: aged 40, of Gayton Close, Balby, interfered with a motor vehicle intending that theft of the motor vehicle or part of it or anything carried within it would be carried out, theft, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Daniel David Lawrence: aged 24, of Otley Close, Conisbrough, theft, carried a box cutter not in their place of abode for use in connection with a theft, order to deprive the defendant of his rights in box cutter, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Steven Davison: aged 31, of Carr Hill, Balby, theft, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £99.90 compensation, £85 costs.

Devon Nathan Lafayette: aged 27, of Lawn Road, Town Centre, drunk and disorderly, £100 fine, £115 costs.

Scott Phillip Simpson: aged 39, of Mayfield Crescent, Rossington, breach of non-molestation order, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £400 fine, £125 costs.

Nathan Brough: aged 42, of Hermione Court, Queens Road, Wheatley, assaulted a police officer acting in their functions as an emergency worker by beating them, drunk and disorderly, £130 fine, £50 compensation, £115 costs.

Martin James Currie: aged 35, of Bentley Avenue, Hexthorpe, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £115 costs.

Alan Jones: aged 40, of HMP and YOI Moorland, Bawtry Road, Lindholme, possession of synthetic cannabinoid agonist, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.

Mark Waddington: aged 37, of Wath Road, Mexborough, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Brennan Edward Williams: aged 23, of Victoria Road, Bentley, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Alexandra Hartas: aged 28, of Sidings Drive, Denaby Main, driving without due care and attention, £300 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Amanda Louise Jimmison: aged 40, of Burton Avenue, Balby, possession of a class B drug, £80 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Tony Johnson: aged 41, of Gibbons Lane, Thorne, took a vehicle without consent and caused damage to the vehicle before it was returned, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £150 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Asher Jerome Jolly: aged 20, of Theobald Avenue, Hyde Park, produced a class B drug, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Lee Qualter: aged 41, of St James' Street, Town Centre, theft, £80 fine, £115 costs.

Carol Wales: aged 69, of Windlestone Square, Moorends, drink driving, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 46 months.

Steven David Bewley: aged 34, of Castle Grove, Sprotbrough, theft, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £227 compensation.

Chantelle Charles: aged 32, of Grove Place, Balby Bridge, drunk and disorderly, £50 fine, £30 costs.

Anthony Halstead: aged 30, of Bay Tree Grove, Auckley, drunk and disorderly, £80 fine, £115 costs.

Talis Kenins: aged 55, of Main Avenue, Edlington, drink driving, £250 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Martell Brown: aged 22, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, 14 days in prison.

Nicholas Dean Richardson: aged 51, of College Road, Town Centre, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.

Tanya Hepplewaite: aged 29, of Walstow Crescent, Armthrope, disclosed a private sexual photograph or film without consent with the intention of causing the person who appeared in it distress, community order, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

Lee Booth: aged 43, of Grove Place, Balby Bridge, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 24 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Warren Smith: aged 43, of Well Lane, Wadworth, theft, four weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Robert Nicklin: aged 33, of Galsworthy Close, Balby, assault by beating, eight weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £200 compensation.

Gavin French: aged 40, of Belmont Street, Mexborough, produced a quantity of a class B drug, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

James Cawkwell: aged 37, of Coldstream Avenue, Warmsworth, breach of restraining order, theft, 26 weeks in prison, £81 compensation, £200 costs, restraining order varied.

Jordan Ball: aged 25, of Pipering Lane, Scawthorpe, assault by beating, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £350 compensation, £300 costs.

Amir Qunaku: aged 26, of Wolsey Avenue, Intake, drink driving, £500 fine, £135 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Sheffield

Addresses Sheffield unless stated