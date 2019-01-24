COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts  

The following were convicted at Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated

Darren Humphries: aged 26, of Gattison Lane, Rossington, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £230 compensation.

Paul Luke Irvine: aged 40, of Spring Croft Drive, Scawthorpe, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £94 compensation.

Chelsea Rose: aged 26, of College Road, Town Centre, theft, assaulted an emergency worker in the execution of their duty by beating them, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £198 compensation.

Leonard James Smith: aged 44, of Sandford Road, Balby, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

Thomas Gene Starbuck: aged 35, of Peake Avenue, Coinsbrough, assault by beating, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, speeding, failed to give information about the identity of a driver to the police, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.

Paul Cuthbert: aged 31, of March Gate, Conisbrough, assault by beating, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, must complete a Building Better Relationships programme, restraining order imposed, £85 compensation, £50 fine.

Samuel Pritchard: aged 46, of Little Paddocks, Carr Lane, Bessacarr, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, £440 fine, £664 costs.

Chelsea Nicole Cowdell: aged 22, of no fixed address, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs.

Shannon Crane: aged 24, of no fixed address, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs.

Peter Holmes: aged 38, of Wharf Road, Town Centre, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 12 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Stephen Mark Phelps: aged 32, of Coppice Road, Highfields, assault by beating, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £120 fine, £85 costs.

George Hopewell: aged 44, of Newbolt Road, Balby, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £85 costs.

Jade Danielle Linch: aged 20, of Croft Court, Edenthorpe, threatened to set fire to a person’s house intending to cause them fear that this would happen, sent a message for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another, assaulted an emergency worker in the execution of their duty by beating them, drunk and disorderly, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Andrew Asher: aged 31, of Junction Road, Stainforth, breach of restraining order, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, eight weeks in prison, £200 costs.

Steven David Brewley: aged 34, of Castle Grove, Sprtobrough, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Michael Neville Barrett: aged 36, of Kenyon Close, Thorne, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, three weeks in prison, £115 costs, eight points on driving licence.

Andrew Carl Lewis: aged 44, of Gargrave Close, Askern, breach of criminal behaviour order, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Trudy Diane Wright: aged 36, of Mercel Avenue, Armthorpe, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, supervision default order made, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring.

Merril Scott Beniston: aged 43, of Broadwater Drive, Dunscroft, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, £200 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Glen Banister: aged 33, of West Place, Bentley, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, community order revoked, £75 costs.

Shaun Mark Colton: aged 35, of Alexandra Road, Balby, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £50 fine.

Angela Catherine Dickson: aged 48, of St James Street, Town Centre, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, community order revoked, £30 costs.

Jordan Fogg: aged 24, of Great North Road, Woodlands, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, supervision default order made, £75 costs.

Doncaster

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated

Danny Alan Clark: aged 27, of Gaunt Drive, Gleadless Valley, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 16 weeks in prison, £59.96 compensation.

Anthony Edward Hawkes: aged 46, of Collinson Road, Firth Park, dishonestly made off without fuel without paying, £40 fine, £70.40 compensation, £20 costs.

Paul Jones: aged 67, of Occupation Lane, Hackenthorpe, harassment, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs, restraining order imposed.

Azmat Shah: aged 31, of Jubilee Road, Darnall, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Richard Dellipiani: aged 29, of Crag Hill Crescent, Southey, drink driving, £346 fine, £119 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.

Bradley Hollis: aged 29, of Lane End, Chapeltown, criminal damage, £120 fine, £110 compensation, £40 costs, restraining order imposed.

Alan Jalil Rostami: aged 26, of Cowley Gardens, Westfield, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, discharged conditionally for six months, six points on driving licence.