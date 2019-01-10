COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated

Danny Shipley: aged 30, of The Avenue, Bentley, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, order to continue, £50 fine, £75 costs.

Zbyszko Babula: aged 39, of Childers Street, Hyde Park, drink driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 40 months.

Kerry Potts: aged 38, of no fixed address, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, possession of a class B drug, failed to surrender to custody, 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £300 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

John Stoakes: aged 32, of Queens Road, Wheatley, theft, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause a person to that believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, 22 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £155 compensation, £85 costs.

Dace Vaivode: aged 33, of Fourth Avenue, Woodlands, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Sarah Victoria Connor: aged 34, of Cooke Street, Bentley, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Daniel Andrew Tate: aged 27, of South Street, Highfields, possession of a class A drug, failed to surrender to custody, £180 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Marian Anghel: aged 44, of Highfield Road, Wheatley, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 30 months.

Thomas Taylor: aged 19, of Orgreave House, Balby, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 15 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

John Waszak: aged 66, of Lawn Road, Town Centre, used or threatened unlawful violence towards another and defendant’s conduct was such as would cause a person fear for their personal safety, criminal damage, carried a hammer and a bow and arrow in a public place without lawful authority, 14 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £250 compensation, £200 costs, restraining order imposed, order for the destruction of the hammer and bow and arrow.

Lee Hoyle: aged 31, of Birdwell Road, Kilnhurst, Rotherham, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, committed a further offence while subject to a community order, 22 weeks in prison, community order revoked, £115 costs.

Ryan Steven Watson: aged 30, of Frank Road, Bentley, drove a car while unfit to do so through drugs, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £705 costs, disqualified for from obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Mark Frank Vincent Cook: aged 34, of no fixed address, criminal damage, carried a lock knife in public without lawful authority, six months in prison, £120 compensation, order for the destruction of the lock knife.

Kevin Daniel Fullerton: aged 33, of Abbott Street, Hexthorpe, carried a pair of scissors in a public place without lawful authority, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, six months in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the scissors.

Lee Qualter: aged 41, of Surrey Street, Balby, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Tammy Louise Wilkinson: aged 42, of no fixed address, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, 10 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £115 costs.

Dilshad Kareem Khadir: aged 35, of St James Street, Town Centre, carried out a course of conduct which amounted to stalking and caused a person fear that violence would be used against them, assault by beating, driving without insurance, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £115 costs, restraining order imposed, disqualified for from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Mark Derbyshire: aged 34, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, 14 days in prison.

Jonathan Lee: aged 42, of Gordon Street, Town Centre, failed to comply with community protection notice, £50 fine, £30 costs.

Ben Craig: aged 26, of Ashton Drive, Kirk Sandall, failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence, £40 fine, £40 costs.

George Norman Lunn: aged 43, of Barnsley Road, Moorends, failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence, £40 fine, £75 costs.

John Needham: aged 32, of Robertson Square, Stainforth, failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence, £40 fine, £75 costs.

Mark Antony Roe: aged 41, of Windlestone Square, Moorends, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £40 fine, £75 costs.

Ambrose Watson: aged 49, of Chequer Avenue, failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence, £40 fine, £40 costs.

Kyle Mark Nettleship: aged 27, of Leger Business Park, Wheatley Hall Road, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Joshua Joseph Oliver: aged 20, of South Crescent, East Dene, Rotherham, assaulted a police constable by beating them, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, unpaid work requirement, £300 compensation, £170 costs.

Jonathan Penistone: aged 35, of Manor Road, Wales, Rotherham, theft, assault, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, £250 compensation.

Kieron Yeardley: aged 29, of Wharncliffe Avenue, assault by beating, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs.