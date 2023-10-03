Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Krzysztof Aszurkiewicz, aged 41, of Sycamore Road, Burton upon Trent: Intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated, assault. Jailed for 42 weeks suspended for 18 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.

Zoe Sadd, aged 49, of Dukes Crescent, Edlington: Theft. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £158.10 compensation.

Billy Dean Pye, aged 28, of Coronation Road, Stainforth: Assault by beating, breach of community order. Ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £275 costs, £50 fine.

Doncaster Magistrates' Court.

Lisa Jayne Schofield, aged 26, of Craithie Road, Town Fields: Theft, breach of a community order. Jailed for five months, £141.01 compensation.

Christopher Peet, aged 41, of Wharf Crescent, Thorne: Assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until September 28 2024, £150 compensation, £310 costs.

Harry Peet, aged 19, of Wharf Crescent, Thorne: Assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until September 28 2024, £150 compensation, £310 costs.

Bradley George Mills, aged 31, of Beckett Road: Driving without insurance, driving while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for 12 months, jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Stephen Reece, aged 41, of Carr View Avenue, Balby: Driving without a licence and without insurance. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Aron Grantley Duggan, aged 42, of Gardens Lane, Conisbrough: Possession of Class A drug cocaine, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with you in a public place an offensive weapon, namely knives and rounders bat, failed to supply a blood specimen. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kieron McGarrigle, aged 22, of Broxbourne Gardens, Bentley: Assaulted a police officer, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him whereby that person was likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked, assault, by an unlawful act, namely acting in an anti social manner, swearing, and throwing bottles and causing obstructed an engine or carriage using the railway at Doncaster, criminal damage. Jailed for 38 weeks, £400 compensation.

Paul McGarrigle, aged 24, of Askern Road, Bentley: Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him whereby that person was likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked, by an unlawful act, namely acting in an anti social manner, swearing, and throwing bottles and causing obstructed an engine or carriage using the railway at Doncaster. Jailed for 12 weeks, £85 costs.

Alan Greaves, aged 50, of Coppice Road, Highfields: Dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely Jaguar XJ, failed to surrender to custody. Ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £620 costs.

Robert-Stefan Florea, aged 28, of Burrows Court, Northampton: Drink driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence. Jailed for nine weeks, disqualified from driving for 17 months, £85 costs.

Billie Troops, aged 43, of Junction Road, Stainforth: Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £300 compensation.

Janis Slapins, aged 28, of Wentworth Road, Wheatley: Theft, breach of community order. Jailed for five months suspended for 18 months, 30 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, nine month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement.

Stephen Franey, aged 60, of Marguerite Gardens, Upton, West Yorkshire: Assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months, 30 day Building Better Relationships Programme, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until August 9, 2026, £620 costs.

Charlotte Sherriff, aged 21, of Cross Street, New Rossington: Used threatening

or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight

of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, failed to comply with community protection notice, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him whereby that person was likely to believe that such violence would be used, or provoked. Jailed for 32 weeks suspended for 18 months, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £200 costs £60 fine.