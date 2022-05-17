As part of Courier Fraud Awareness Week, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Alan Billings has highlighted how people can protect themselves and other people by spotting attempts at fraud on the phone and online.

He said: “Criminals have developed such convincing tactics that it’s become harder to spot cyber crime taking place in recent years. Fraudsters will appear full of reassurance and lull victims into trusting them and giving out sensitive personal information.

People have been urged to look out for the tactics being used by courier fraudsters (pic: Action Fraud/South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner)

“2021 saw a seven per cent increase in recorded cases of fraud on the previous year in South Yorkshire. The coronavirus pandemic forced criminals to develop new ways to extort money from victims and as a result, fraudsters will pose as the bank, gain control of personal computers or convince victims to withdraw large amounts of money.”

Action Fraud is this week urging the public to keep in mind the tactics often used to establish trust, including claiming to be from the bank or local police force informing you of fraudulent activity, but then asking for personal information or even PIN numbers to verify who you are.

If you’ve given your bank details over the phone or handed your card to a courier, call your bank straight away to cancel the card.

To help South Yorkshire residents spot the signs of fraud, those aged 60 and above have been invited to attend a workshop at the Lifewise Centre, in Hellaby, to hear from South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire Service, Herbert Protocol and others on ways to detect fraud, ask advice and meet with other local residents.

The workshops are taking place over four days in July, with one for residents from each area of South Yorkshire between 10am – 3pm. To find out more and register for your free place, call 01709 832455 or email [email protected]

In 2021, according to Money.co.uk, approximately £2.4 billion was stolen by fraudsters in the UK – an increase of 174 per cent over the previous year, but it’s believed that the true figure may be even higher than this as many fraud cases go unreported.