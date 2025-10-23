Counterfeit vapes seized in police raid on Doncaster shop

By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 09:18 BST
Counterfeit vapes and cigarettes have been seized in a raid on a Doncaster shop.

Police targeted the premises yesterday, carrying away a number of illegal items.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Yesterday (23 October) officers attended a commercial premises on Balby Road, in Doncaster, as part of pre-planned policing activity.

“No arrests were made and approximately 50 counterfeit vapes, and cigarettes were seized.”

You can report shops selling counterfeit vapes and cigarettes to Doncaster Trading Standards via their website HERE

